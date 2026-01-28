Ghana: My Dream Is to Make John Laryea a World Champion'

Carl Lokko, lead trainer of Ghanaian boxing sensation John 'The Expensive Boxer' Laryea, has reiterated his unwavering commitment to steering the featherweight contender toward global glory following the fighter's latest career milestone.

Laryea's most recent triumph came on December 20, 2025, when the Ghanaian defeated compatriot Holy Dorgbetor in a 10-round featherweight contest at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

That victory earned Laryea the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Continental Africa Featherweight Championship, a title that received formal recognition from the global boxing body in January 2026.

Speaking in an interview, Lokko underscored the level of dedication required to elevate Laryea from continental success to the world stage.

"The dream and the aim is to give Ghana a world champion. You have to be more dedicated and meet the right people to help him reach that level. My dream is to make him a world champion or be there for him to become a world champion. That's what I'm also looking out for," Lokko said.

The official recognition from the IBF not only cements Laryea's growing influence on the continental boxing scene but also places him in stronger contention for future international assignments.

In a letter dated January 12, 2026, the IBF congratulated Laryea on the achievement and expressed confidence in his ability to "represent the organisation with honour, distinction and integrity" as his career progresses.

As Laryea considers potential international opportunities and mandatory title defences following his IBF recognition, Lokko's mission remains clear -- to harness the boxer's talent and guide him onto the biggest stages the sport has to offer. --Citi Sports