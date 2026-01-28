Nigeria: Soludo Abolishes Monday Sit-At-Home in 12 More Markets

The Anambra State government has directed traders in 12 additional markets to resume full business activities on Mondays, warning that non-compliance could result in temporary market closures.

The directive follows the state's earlier action on Tuesday, when Onitsha Main Market was closed for one week due to traders' refusal to open on Mondays, a move described by the government as disrupting economic activities.

The newly affected markets include Ochanja Central Market, Bridgehead Market, Ogbaru Main Market, Building Materials Market Ogidi, Agba-Edo Auto Spare Parts Market Nnewi, New Auto and Motorcycle Spare Parts Market Nnewi, Fairly Used Motorcycle Spare Parts Market Nnewi, New Auto Spare Parts Market Nkpor, Nkpor Main Market, Old Mercedes Benz Spare Parts Dealers Market Nkpor, Old Motor Spare Parts Market Obosi, and Electrical Dealers International Market, Obosi.

The announcement, titled "Abolishment of Monday Sit-at-Home," was contained in a circular signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba. It was addressed to leaders of major markets under the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA).

Market chairmen were instructed to notify traders to open for business on Mondays in compliance with Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo's executive order aimed at restoring normal economic activity in the state. Government monitoring teams are expected to conduct random inspections, and markets found non-compliant may face temporary closure for one month.

"Any shop that is not open will be sealed by government officials, and the occupant may face legal action. Any market found not complying will be closed for one month," the circular stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo has scheduled a meeting with market leaders on Thursday, January 29, at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Awka to discuss the Monday sit-at-home policy and market operations. The meeting will include chairmen, secretaries, zonal leaders, and line chairpersons of markets across the state.

The government clarified that the meeting was requested by some market leaders appealing for the reopening of Onitsha Main Market, rather than as a response to the traders' protest on Tuesday.

According to a government source, security will be heightened during the meeting to prevent disruption.