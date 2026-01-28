Nigeria: Police Caution Intending Travellers Against Visa Scams

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) has cautioned intending travellers to strictly adhere to due process when applying for travel visas.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, the spokesperson of PSFU, DSP Ovie Ewhubare, cautioned intending travellers against scams.

Ewhubare urged members of the public to remain vigilant against the activities of fraudsters.

NAN reports that scammers in the country have increasingly targeted visa applicants by posing as embassy officials or agents, using fake websites and urgent messages to demand quick payments.

The fraudsters often promise guaranteed visa approvals or faster processing and request payments through personal bank accounts, gift cards, or other unofficial channels.

Recently, the Police Command in Lagos State apprehended a syndicate in the Ago-Okota area of the state for allegedly defrauding members of the public of over N500 million.

The suspects, aged 23, 25, 27 and 36, were apprehended following credible intelligence and multiple complaints from victims.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects operated under the guise of an educational consultancy.

They allegedly defrauded more than 100 victims of over N500 million under the false pretence of facilitating Canadian and Australian work visas.

The DSP warned visa applicants to be wary of individuals or agents who claimed they could guarantee visas, promised unusually fast processing, or demanded payments through unofficial channels.

"Genuine visa applications are processed only through recognised embassies, high commissions, or their authorised platforms.

"The public should be cautious of unsolicited messages, emails, or social media contacts offering visa assistance, particularly where there is pressure to act quickly or provide personal details," he said.

According to him, requests for upfront fees without proper documentation or instructions to submit false information are strong indicators of visa-related scams.

Ewhubare encouraged intending travellers to verify all visa-related information directly from official embassy websites or government-approved agents and to promptly report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

The spokesperson said that following due process remained the most effective way to avoid falling victim to fraud. (NAN)