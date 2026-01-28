Nigeria: Bandits Kill 3 Policemen in Katsina

Suspected gunmen have killed three Mobile Police Officers in an ambush along the Guga-Bakori axis of Katsina State, deepening concerns over security on major routes in the area.

The incident reportedly occurred along the Bakori-Lailai Road in Bakori Local Government Area of the State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers had mounted an illegal roadblock around the Lailai area, where they were reportedly dispossessing travellers of their belongings.

Sources said officers stationed in Guga were alerted to the situation and they mobilised to the scene.

However, on arrival, they ran into ambush by the gunmen, who opened fire on the police team.

During the exchange, a police patrol vehicle was hit by gunfire. Three officers were killed on the spot, while two others sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The bodies of the deceased officers and the injured victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Funtua local government area, where medical personnel confirmed the death of the three officers. The injured officers were said to be receiving treatment.

When contacted, the Katsina State Police Command's spokesman, Sadiq Abubakar, was yet to comment on the attack as at the time of filing this report.

Residents in the area have expressed growing concern over persistent insecurity along regional highways. Community members called on authorities to intensify security measures to safeguard lives and property.

Local media reports indicated that the incident has further heightened fears among travellers and communities in the affected corridor.