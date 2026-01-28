Nigeria: Insecurity - Kwara LG Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

The Ifelodun local government area council of Kwara State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Oro-Ago district of the area.

LEADERSHIP reports that the imposition of the curfew on Oro-Ago district followed the sustained military operations in Ifelodun local government area to flush out bandits hibernating in the forests in the area.

The chairman of the council, Hon. Femi Yusuf, announced the imposition of the curfew on Oro-Ago district in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the council chairman's press secretary, Abdulquadri Jimba.

According to the statement, the curfew takes effect from 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, as part of a coordinated security operation aimed at putting suspected terrorists in disarray and safeguarding lives and property in the area.

It added that during the period of the curfew, all human and vehicular movements are strictly prohibited across the district to allow security agents to carry out an ongoing clearance operation.

The statement assured residents that updates and further reviews of the security measure would be communicated as the situation unfolds.