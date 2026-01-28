Nigeria: Insecurity - Kwara LG Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

28 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The Ifelodun local government area council of Kwara State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Oro-Ago district of the area.

LEADERSHIP reports that the imposition of the curfew on Oro-Ago district followed the sustained military operations in Ifelodun local government area to flush out bandits hibernating in the forests in the area.

The chairman of the council, Hon. Femi Yusuf, announced the imposition of the curfew on Oro-Ago district in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by the council chairman's press secretary, Abdulquadri Jimba.

According to the statement, the curfew takes effect from 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, as part of a coordinated security operation aimed at putting suspected terrorists in disarray and safeguarding lives and property in the area.

It added that during the period of the curfew, all human and vehicular movements are strictly prohibited across the district to allow security agents to carry out an ongoing clearance operation.

The statement assured residents that updates and further reviews of the security measure would be communicated as the situation unfolds.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.