Nigeria: Ruling Party Support Group Urges Tinubu to Resolve Rivers Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group Council has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and resolve the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

It argued that the President's intervention will enable the state to experience sustained development.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the director-general of the APC Support Group Council, Hon. Sadiq Abubakar Jikta, said the briefing was convened to address what he described as a matter of grave and urgent concern to the APC and, by extension, the stability and democratic health of Nigeria.

According to him, the APC Council represents the collective voice of thousands of dedicated structures working tirelessly to secure the party's mandate across the states.

He said the group was "disturbed and deeply alarmed" by the protracted political crisis in Rivers State, which it described as "engineered."

Jikta alleged that the actions and interventions of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had continued to fuel tension, undermine constituted authority and threaten to plunge a state of immense economic and strategic importance into persistent dysfunction.

"Our concern transcends mere political disagreement. It strikes at the very core of our party's principles, discipline and future," he said.

The group appealed to President Tinubu to take a firm and unambiguous stand, insisting that the broader interests of the APC must not be sacrificed for an individual who, by his own affiliation, is not a member of the party in Rivers State.

"To subordinate the party's stability to the whims of a political figure from an opposing camp sets a dangerous precedent and erodes institutional integrity for personal expediency," the group warned.

The APC Support Group warned that the Rivers crisis, if unchecked, could threaten upcoming nationwide mobilisation campaigns.

The ongoing instability in Rivers State undermines nationwide efforts to promote unity, peace, and party loyalty," he said.

"How can we effectively preach unity in Kano, Lagos and Sokoto when the party authority is being openly ridiculed and destabilised in Port Harcourt?" Jikta asked.

The group reiterated that the party remains supreme and must not be held hostage by any individual, regardless of influence or position. It condemned what it described as disrespect toward party authority and the elected Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, calling such conduct incompatible with APC values.

"This is not about personal clashes; it is about due process and respect for the structures that brought us all to power," the group stated.