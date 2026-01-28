Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Kill 7 Soldiers, Capture 13 Others' in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed seven soldiers and captured 13 others, including their commanding officer on Monday in Damasak, Mobbar local government area of Borno state, security sources said.

The sources said the troops were on patrol in the Damasak area of the State around 2pm when they encountered the terrorists.

The sources, which were quoted by Reuters, said seven soldiers were killed in a gun battle, 11 soldiers managed to escape but another 13 - including the commanding officer, a Major - were captured.

"The Major fought hard, but in the end, he was captured and his phone was taken by Boko Haram," said a security source who was briefed on the incident .

When the troops returned to their camp and tried to call the number, it was answered by someone who said he was a member of Boko Haram and that the major and other troops were in the group's custody, the sources added.

They said a military rescue team had since found the bodies of the seven dead soldiers but has not located the missing troops.

Neither the Nigerian military authorities nor its spokesperson has reacted to the reported killings and capture of its soldiers.