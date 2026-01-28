Liberia: Loic and Eco Energy Empower Women in Gbarnga Through Sewing and Vocational Training

GBARNGA — In a brightly lit room at the Liberia Opportunity Industrialization Center (LOIC) in Gbarnga, women and young girls are learning to operate modern solar-powered sewing machines, each dreaming of a better future for themselves and their families. The room radiates with energy, determination, and gratitude as participants of a unique empowerment program, led by LOIC and Eco Energy, take their first steps toward financial independence.

"I came to learn sewing because I think it will help me support my husband," said Olive Cammue. "Every time I take my clothes to a tailor, it costs 200,000 Liberian dollars. If I can learn this skill, I can make money for myself and help my family."

Breaking Barriers: A Partnership for Change

The initiative, spearheaded by Eco Energy in partnership with LOIC, aims to dismantle long-standing gender barriers in Gbarnga. Historically, women in the community have struggled to be recognized as contributors to household income.

"Some men feel that if a woman is not providing at home, she becomes a liability. We are here to change that," explained David S.K. Dangale, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at Eco Energy.

Modern Tools for Modern Skills

Participants have access to high-quality sewing machines capable of over 60 designs, a major upgrade from traditional equipment. Initially, five machines were brought for demonstration, but the program has expanded to fifty machines, ensuring one per trainee.

"This is not just training," Dangale said. "After three months of classroom learning, graduates will continue their training in a factory setting for nine months. We provide all materials, training fees, and graduation certificates at no cost. Our goal is to empower women to stand on their own feet both during training and after graduation."

The program runs in two sessions to accommodate participants' schedules: 25 in the morning and 25 in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. Attendance and discipline are closely monitored, with replacements for absentees to ensure fairness.

Beyond Sewing: Opportunities After Three Months

After completing the three-month classroom training, beneficiaries transition into factory-based practical training, producing school uniforms and other garments under real working conditions. Earnings from this work contribute toward eventually owning their sewing machines outright.

"This approach ensures that women not only acquire skills but also gain practical experience and financial independence," said Rachel Paye, Program Manager at LOIC.

Manager Paye briefing journalist in her office

Paye highlighted the personal and social impact of the program: "It's very painful for a woman to be in a home and not provide for herself. You can feel useless to yourself. That is why we thank Eco Energy, they are the ones pushing us to empower our women."

She urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity. "This is a real chance to learn and grow. The training doesn't end after three months; it continues in the factory, where their skills will strengthen. By focusing every day, they can become self-reliant and confident."

Paye also emphasized the program's expansion into agriculture: "We are starting a vegetable production program with 40 students, and more will be recruited in future cycles. This provides additional pathways for women to gain economic independence."

On safety and accountability, she noted: "Parents are engaged to ensure students follow rules during internships. Letters of waiver make sure they understand their responsibilities and behave properly while gaining practical experience."

Acknowledging the challenges of running a vocational institution, Paye added: "We face limitations in vehicles and infrastructure, but with community support, we ensure students can attend classes and participate in practical training safely."

Dangale added: "Even after graduation, women can work from home or expand their own businesses. This project is designed to be scalable so that more women across Liberia can benefit."

Voices from the Beneficiaries

Olive Cammue, a 39-year-old trainee, expressed her gratitude:

"I didn't have the means to go to other centers. This program gives me a chance to learn, support my children, and feel proud of what I can achieve. Our pride is in what we know and what we can do. This training is going to change our lives."

Victoria G. McGill, a nursing student at Phebe University, said:

"Learning sewing gives me independence. I can earn money for transport, support my tuition, and sustain myself without relying entirely on my family. I encourage other young women to learn a trade while studying--it empowers you to take control of your life."

Janet Sumo from Palala, Kpaii District, explained:

"I had started learning tailoring before but had to drop out due to school obligations. This program gives me a real chance to finish my training and use it to support my family. Now, I can see a future where I am self-reliant."

Beneficiary Janet Sumo

Another young participant emphasized:

"Every trade you learn before graduation is a foundation. It helps you pay your way, sustain yourself, and gain confidence. Tailoring is my stepping stone to independence."

Expanding Horizons: Agriculture and Beyond

Eco Energy is not stopping at tailoring. Recognizing agriculture as another avenue for empowerment, the organization has started a vegetable production training program. Forty students have enrolled, with training scheduled for three months and plans to recruit additional participants in future cycles.

"This is about giving women multiple pathways to economic independence," said the program manager. "Whether in tailoring or agriculture, we aim to provide knowledge, skills, and opportunities to earn sustainably."

Challenges and Community Support

Running a vocational institution is not without challenges. LOIC and Eco Energy operate with limited infrastructure, including classrooms and transportation. Yet, through community partnerships, local government support, and organizations like LOIC, these obstacles are being addressed.

Parents are also engaged to ensure safety and accountability during internships, with letters of waiver required for offsite work.

A Vision for the Future

By providing free training, access to modern equipment, and structured pathways to work, LOIC and Eco Energy are redefining women's empowerment in Gbarnga. The program goes beyond skill acquisition, fostering self-reliance, confidence, and dignity.

As participants master their craft, they not only improve their own lives but also inspire others in the community, creating a ripple effect of empowerment that has the potential to transform Gbarnga and beyond.

"This is a project that nobody will play with," Dangale concluded. "If these women succeed, the entire system benefits. If they fail, others lose an opportunity. That is why focus, discipline, and community support are essential. Our women will rise."