Liberia: Konneh Says Boakai's Economic Gains Failed to Ease Hardship On Liberians

MONROVIA — Senator Amara M. Konneh on Wednesday issued a data-driven assessment of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's third State of the Nation Address, warning that the administration's macroeconomic gains have yet to translate into meaningful relief for ordinary Liberians grappling with high prices, joblessness, and weak public services.

Reading a detailed press statement during a news conference at his Capitol Building office, the Gbarpolu County lawmaker said 2025 should be remembered as "a year of missed opportunities," arguing that while the government achieved fiscal stability, it failed to deliver on the "bread-and-butter issues" that define daily life for most citizens.

"My responsibility today, as a Senator and a former Minister of Finance, is to engage in a dialogue with the President, his team, and the Liberian people by providing an honest assessment of the state of our country, grounded in facts," Konneh said. "The question is simple: what was promised, what was delivered, and how do we close the gap between the two?"

Senator Konneh acknowledged that President Boakai fulfilled his constitutional duty by delivering the 2026 State of the Nation Address, describing the SONA as "a vital democratic obligation" that fosters national dialogue among the presidency, the Legislature, and the public.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I acknowledge the effort and thank him and his team for presenting the 2026 State of the Nation Address," the senator said. But he quickly pivoted to substance, adding that confidence in new promises must be earned through a clear accounting of past performance.

"It is often said that the best indicator of future performance is past behavior," Konneh said. "If we are to place confidence in the President's new commitments, then we must first examine the outcomes of his 2025 SONA promises."

Agriculture, Jobs, Cost of Living

Konneh said the administration's flagship ARREST Agenda failed to deliver measurable improvements in agriculture, job creation, and domestic production, despite repeated pledges to make farming the backbone of the economy.

"With the sector receiving less than 2 percent of the national budget, food prices remained high, and Liberia continued to rely on imports to feed its growing population," he said. "Agriculture saw no measurable increase in impactful domestic food production."

On employment, the senator questioned the President's claim that 70,000 jobs were created in 2025, arguing that the figure lacks context and does not reflect the realities of widespread underemployment.

"A balanced reading is that the 70,000 figure likely includes temporary, seasonal, or informal activities rather than stable, long-term jobs," Konneh said. "Most of those in that 70,000 figure are probably unemployed today after their short-term employment ended."

He warned that citing headline job numbers without addressing job quality risks masks deeper structural problems.

"This highlights the need for clearer definitions, stronger labor-market data, and a job-creation strategy focused on the quality and sustainability of work, not just its quantity," he said.

Macroeconomic Gains, Human Reality

Konneh agreed with the President that Liberia achieved macroeconomic stability in 2025, citing declining inflation, increased reserves, and stronger revenue performance. He praised the economic management team, noting that these gains provide "a foundation for long-term growth."

However, he stressed that stability on paper does not automatically improve living conditions.

"Macroeconomic stability alone does not translate into relief for ordinary Liberians," Konneh said. "The prices of food and transport costs, despite government intervention, remain high in some areas, unemployment and underemployment are widespread, and basic services are still weak in many communities."

"Until stability is matched by concrete improvements in the daily realities of food, jobs, sanitation, and service delivery, its impact will remain distant from the lives of most Liberians," he added.

Off-Budget Spending Raises Red Flags

One of the sharpest critiques centered on public financial management, particularly what Konneh described as off-budget and non-procured spending.

"When the President says the Foya project is fully funded by the government at a time when there is no appropriation in the national budget and no evidence of a lawful procurement process, it raises serious questions about the use of public funds," he said.

Konneh warned that spending outside approved budgetary and procurement frameworks is "irregular" and requires "immediate legislative scrutiny."

Bright Spots Acknowledged

Despite his criticisms, the senator acknowledged areas of progress, particularly in infrastructure, electricity expansion, water systems, revenue mobilization, and diplomacy.

"These gains matter, and they show what is possible when institutions are properly led, focused, and resources are aligned," he said, citing improved road corridors, expanded power connections, restored water systems, and strong performance by the Liberia Revenue Authority.

However, he cautioned that diplomatic gains must translate into jobs and investment.

"Economic diplomacy should become a central pillar of our development strategy," Konneh said. "International goodwill must result in foreign direct investment, expanded trade, and employment."

Legislative Proposals Welcomed

Senator Konneh expressed strong support for the President's proposal to establish a National Planning Commission and a National Road Authority, describing both institutions as long overdue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia's planning function has been neglected for years," he said. "It is under-resourced and structurally unable to provide the coherent national planning and budgeting alignment the country needs."

On roads, he added, "A dedicated authority with clear mandates for construction, maintenance, and financing is essential if we are to move from ad hoc interventions to a sustainable national road system."

Human Measure of Governance

He urged leaders to judge success not by reports and speeches, but by lived experience.

"The state of the nation will be stronger only when citizens feel real change in their daily lives," he said. "It will be stronger when we see fewer children selling plantain chips on Tubman Boulevard, when patients are not told to pay first before receiving emergency care, and when classrooms are staffed by qualified teachers."

"Our government has no power except that granted to it by the people," Konneh added. "It is time to check and reverse the hardship on our people."

As Liberia enters the midpoint of President Boakai's six-year term, Konneh said 2026 offers a critical opportunity to "correct course," but only if implementation, discipline, and accountability become the government's central focus.

"I stand ready to do my part," he said, "without compromising my independence."