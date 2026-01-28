Liberia: Legislature Retreats On Port Reforms, Pulls Bills From Boakai Amid Protests, Legal Warnings

Published: January 28, 2026

MONROVIA -- In a dramatic political reversal fueled by worker protests, legal objections and mounting public pressure, Liberia's National Legislature has withdrawn two controversial port reform bills from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, temporarily halting a sweeping effort to dismantle the National Port Authority's (NPA) centralized control over the country's seaports.

The Legislature said the decision will allow lawmakers to incorporate stakeholder input aimed at strengthening the proposed laws before resubmitting them within two weeks following final passage.

Bills Targeted Centralized Control

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The two bills, passed by the Legislature in 2024 and transmitted to the Executive for approval, are titled An Act Amending Chapter VI of the Public Authorities Law Creating the National Port Authority and to Establish the Liberia Sea and Inland Ports Decentralization and Modernization Act of 2025 and the Liberia Sea and Inland Ports Regulatory Act of 2025.

Together, the measures seek to establish an Independent Seaport and Inland Ports Regulatory Authority and decentralize port management across Liberia, effectively stripping the NPA of its centralized authority.

Lawmakers said the reforms are intended to modernize port operations, promote competition, enhance transparency and spur economic growth beyond Monrovia.

Decentralization and Autonomy for Ports

Under the proposed decentralization framework, operational autonomy would be granted to Liberia's major seaports -- including the Freeport of Monrovia, the Port of Buchanan, the Port of Greenville and the Port of Harper.

The Senate said the move responds to long-standing complaints that the NPA has concentrated resources and development efforts at the Freeport of Monrovia, leaving other ports underdeveloped and economically marginalized.

Boakai's Veto and Legal Objections

In late 2025, President Boakai vetoed the two bills, warning that they violate existing maritime laws and would create overlapping mandates with the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA).

In a formal communication dated July 15, Boakai returned Senate Enrolled Bill No. 4, the Liberia Ports Authority Act, and Senate Enrolled Bill No. 5, the Liberia Sea and Inland Ports Decentralization and Modernization Act, citing "structural and substantive reasons" for his decision.

The President said the bills were interdependent and flawed in both design and implementation, highlighting contradictions in the legal text, institutional redundancy, potential legal conflicts and the absence of a clear transition plan.

Boakai's objections centered on concerns that the proposed regulatory body would duplicate -- and in some cases override -- LiMA's statutory responsibilities under the Liberia Maritime Authority Act of 2010, which assigns LiMA oversight of port regulation, safety standards and international maritime compliance.

The veto followed a legal review by the Ministry of Justice, which concluded that the legislation would significantly weaken LiMA by transferring core regulatory powers to a new authority without adequate safeguards.

Dock Workers Protest, Warn of Job Losses

Public opposition intensified on Jan. 15, 2026, when members of the Dock Workers Union of Liberia (DOWUL) staged a peaceful protest at Capitol Hill, urging President Boakai to veto the legislation.

The demonstration drew dock workers from the NPA, many carrying placards condemning the bills passed by both chambers of the Legislature. Protesters warned that decentralization could undermine the NPA's revenue-sharing structure, threaten jobs and destabilize smaller ports.

In a press statement dated Jan. 15, the Workers Union of the National Port Authority said it "strongly opposes" both bills, citing concerns over pension liabilities and the financial capacity of outstation ports.

The union warned that under a decentralized system, individual ports would be responsible for retirement benefits owed to long-serving workers, despite what it described as weak revenue bases outside Monrovia.

DOWUL also cited aging infrastructure and limited economic activity as evidence that Liberia is not yet prepared for autonomous port operations.

Executive Acknowledges Union's Concerns

Macdalla Cooper, political adviser in the Office of the President, received the union's statement on behalf of Boakai and formally acknowledged it.

"Honorable Secretary General, on behalf of the Executive Mansion, and the President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, whom I represent here today, I have received your press release," Cooper said.

Legislature Defends Reform Agenda

Despite the withdrawal, lawmakers reiterated their belief that the bills remain critical to national development, particularly for underdeveloped coastal counties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Legislature said consultations with business leaders and port management experts have produced recommendations to strengthen transition and implementation plans, ensuring autonomous ports become viable economic engines.

"Your Excellency, the Legislature, after several consultative meetings have decided to withdraw both bills mentioned supra from the Office of the President, to incorporate the views that will further strengthen the bills and resubmit in two weeks after a final passage," the Legislature wrote in a communication dated Jan. 20.

Lawmakers also thanked the Executive Mansion for its cooperation and expressed hope for a timely resolution in the national interest.

President Returns Bills for Revision

In a formal response dated Jan. 21, President Boakai granted the Legislature's request and returned the bills for further action.

"In line with such request, my Office hereby returns the said bills to the Legislature for the adjustments you have requested," the President wrote. "We appreciate the Legislature's commitment to ensuring that these reforms are comprehensive, inclusive, and beneficial to the people of Liberia."