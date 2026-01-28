Liberia: Boakai Puts Arcelormittal At Center of Liberia's 2026 Economic Agenda

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has emphasized ArcelorMittal Liberia's importance for the country's economic recovery, infrastructure growth, and long-term development. He said the company will be central to the government's investment and legislative plans for 2026.

In his Annual Message to the 55th Legislature on Monday, Boakai named the Third Amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement with ArcelorMittal Holdings as one of several important bills that require prompt action. He warned that delays in passing these reforms could slow efforts to strengthen institutions and accelerate economic growth.

"Also pending before you are the bills to establish the Civil Service Commission, and the Third Amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement with ArcelorMittal Holdings," the President told lawmakers.

This shows that the administration sees ArcelorMittal Liberia as more than just a concessionaire. The company is viewed as a key part of a wider reform plan to improve governance, restore investor confidence, and make sure Liberia benefits more from its natural resources.

Major Investments Highlighted

President Boakai also highlighted ArcelorMittal Liberia when discussing major investment deals made by the government in 2025. He said the new agreement with the company, along with a deal with Ivanhoe for the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor, is part of about US$4 billion in planned investments. These investments are expected to stimulate economic growth, expand critical infrastructure, and generate employment opportunities for Liberians.

"In 2025, the government signed key agreements to boost economic growth, infrastructure, and employment," Boakai said, citing the amended ArcelorMittal Liberia agreement as a cornerstone of that effort.

Mining Drives Growth, Exports Surge

Even though ArcelorMittal Liberia was not mentioned often in the speech, the President's comments on mining-led growth highlighted the company's impact on the economy.

Boakai said the mining sector grew by 17 percent in 2025, and exports rose by more than 31 percent to about US$2.1 billion. He explained that foreign investment in iron ore mining is helping Liberia by increasing exports, improving the current account, and supporting stable foreign exchange.

Rail, Port Reforms Linked to Mining

The Annual Message also focused on changes to rail and port infrastructure, which are closely linked to ArcelorMittal Liberia's work. The government's move to sign concession and access agreements for the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor shows a new policy that supports shared use of infrastructure for many investors while protecting national interests. The emphasis on rail and port access reflects a broader strategy to maximize the developmental impact of large-scale mining concessions while opening infrastructure to wider economic use.