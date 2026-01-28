Liberia: Who Leaks Pres. Boakai's Annual Message?

MONROVIA — The Executive Mansion, in collaboration with the Ministry of State, has launched an investigation into the unauthorized leakage of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's State of the Nation Address (SONA), Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah has announced.

Minister Piah disclosed that portions of the President's address were published by some media outlets minutes before President Boakai concluded his constitutionally mandated speech, raising serious concerns about internal security and protocol at the highest level of government.

Describing the incident as "highly unprofessional and unethical," Minister Piah said the government views the leak as a breach of trust that undermines the integrity of national institutions and official state processes.

"Individuals operating in the public space are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct," Piah stressed. He added that the premature release of such a critical national document violates established norms governing official communications.

He added that the ongoing investigation aims to identify the source of the leak and ensure accountability, while measures are being considered to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Minister Piah made the disclosure during a press conference at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), where he reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency, responsibility, and respect for institutional procedures.

He noted that both the Executive Mansion and the Ministry of State are working to determine how the speech was leaked and to identify those responsible.

The incident has sparked public debate over information security within state institutions, especially during high-profile national events such as the State of the Nation Address.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.