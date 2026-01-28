Liberia: Piah Defends Govt's Job Creation Claims

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has strongly defended the Government of Liberia's job creation record, challenging critics to verify official statistics and questioning claims by others who, according to him, reported creating millions of jobs in a country with a population of fewer than five million people.

Speaking Thursday, Minister Piah said it was surprising that Liberians did not question claims by some individuals who alleged they had created 27 million jobs, a figure he described as unrealistic given Liberia's population size.

Piah noted that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has already highlighted the creation of over 70,000 jobs nearly two years ago, stressing that major infrastructure projects such as the St. Paul's Bridge and the overhead bridge currently under construction account for a significant portion of those employment opportunities.

According to the information minister, the government was asked to provide statistics on job creation and has since made the data available to the public.

"We were asked to provide statistics, and we delivered them," Piah said, adding that those who doubt the figures are free to independently verify them. "If they can go to Mount Nimba if they like, we have given them the statistics."

Piah further asserted that the government remains committed to expanding employment opportunities and possesses a clear strategy for job creation.

"We are the reservoir of strategies on job creation," he said. "If they want ideas, they can come to us; we will help."

The remarks come amid ongoing public debate over employment figures and the credibility of job creation claims by various political actors, as the Boakai administration continues to emphasize infrastructure development and economic recovery as key drivers of employment.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.