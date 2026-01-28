Nigeria: Group Asks Information Minister Idris Malagi to Contest Niger Governorship

A group known as the Niger Progressives & Prosperity Promoters (NPPP) has urged Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, to contest the 2027 governorship election in Niger State.

In a statement dated January 27, 2026, signed by Dr. Ibrahim K. Mohammed as convener, the group criticised the current administration under Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for what it described as excessive international travels, unfulfilled agreements, and lack of tangible development in areas like water supply, jobs, agriculture, security and infrastructure, despite the state's abundant resources.

The statement described Malagi--a former governorship aspirant in 2023, media entrepreneur and federal minister--as the ideal candidate, highlighting his calm, strategic, results-oriented leadership style, national experience, and ability to deliver without theatrics or corruption.

It emphasised that the call transcends party lines and urged youths, elders, professionals, farmers and community leaders to rally behind competence for Niger State's progress, describing the moment as a critical crossroads where delay risks further decline.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Full Press Statement:

Enough Is Enough: A Clarion Call on Mohammed Idris Malagi to Step Forward in 2027.

There comes a moment in the life of a people when patience expires and silence becomes betrayal. Niger State has reached that moment.

Our state stands at a dangerous crossroads rich in land, water, and people, yet poor in outcomes; blessed with opportunity, yet trapped in underperformance. What we suffer today is not a lack of promises, but a surplus of them. Not a lack of travels, agreements, or signatures, but a tragic absence of results.

For three years, Niger State has been subjected to a governance style that prioritizes junketing over delivery leaders hopping from the USA to the UAE, from Russia to China, Brazil to South Africa, Egypt to Singapore. From Lagos State to Dangote multi-billion agreements, signing glossy Memoranda of Understanding that never translate into water in our taps, food on our tables, jobs for our youths, or dignity for our people.

Agreements without impact are not achievements. Frequent flights without measurable outcomes are not leadership. Sophisticated paperwork masking systemic corruption is not governance. Niger State does not need a globe-trotting signatory-in-chief. Niger State needs a governor.

Why the Call Is Now Unavoidable:

This is why the call across Niger State is no longer cautious or quiet. It is bold, collective, and unmistakable:

Mohammed Idris Malagi must hear the cry of the masses, the unpaid pensioners, the poor farmers that have not seen fertilizer for their farms, and the teeming unemployed youths to contest for the Governorship of Niger State in 2027.

This is no longer a suggestion. It is a call to duty. The people are tired of leadership that manages decline instead of driving development. Tired of carefully crafted speeches that produce no schools, no hospitals, no security, no water, and no agricultural value chain. Tired of a system that looks sophisticated on paper but is rotten in practice.

Niger State must break free from this cycle.

What Niger State Needs Now Is Calm, Astute, and Results-Driven Leadership.

Mohammed Idris Malagi represents a fundamentally different leadership model one rooted in calm authority, strategic thinking, and execution, not noise, lousiness or theatrics.

His leadership style is not impulsive or erratic. It is measured, deliberate, and intelligent. He listens, analyzes, decides, and delivers. He does not confuse activity with productivity or visibility with value. He share responsibility and respect views and dialogues.

At the national level, Malagi has demonstrated a deep understanding of how power, policy, and institutions truly function not in theory, but in reality. He has mastered the ability to articulate vision clearly and earn public confidence without intimidation or propaganda.

He has the discipline to operate under intense pressure while maintaining clarity, composure, and direction. With the capacity to move complex systems from decision to implementation, not endless committees, fraudulent entities and excuses. This is executive leadership, this is governor-level competence. Niger State does not need a power monger who monopolizes authority at the expense of good governance. It needs a leader already tested by complexity.

Niger State cannot afford anymore four years of experimental governance. Another cycle of foreign trips with no domestic impact. Another administration that signs agreements while communities remain abandoned. Another sophisticated corruption network dressed up as reform of "New Niger" an agenda of multiple corruption must not be allowed to continue, to be governed by a system that looks modern but delivers poverty.

A Leadership Moment That Cannot Be Deferred is now.

At crossroads, delay equals decline.

Insecurity deepens while opportunities slip away. Public trust erodes while governance becomes increasingly disconnected from lived realities. Incrementalism is no longer an option.

Niger State see in Malagi as the next governor that will be Prepared, not rehearsing; Decisive, not tentative; Calm, not chaotic; Nationally respected, yet deeply rooted in local realities; Bold enough to reform systems, not merely administer decay.

Mohammed Idris Malagi fits this moment not by coincidence, but by competence.

Beyond Party Lines, For Niger State

This clarion call is not anchored on any political party. It is anchored on capacity, courage, and commitment.

Political parties are vehicles. Leadership is the engine.

On whatever platform the people choose, Mohammed Idris Malagi represents a unifying option one capable of bridging zones, generations, faiths, and political divides. This is not about comfort or convention; it is about survival, progress, and dignity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To Mohammed Idris Malagi: History Is Knocking

History does not knock endlessly. When it does, it demands a response.

This is not about personal ambition. It is about responsibility to a state at risk of prolonged stagnation. The people are watching. The moment is ripe. The call is clear.

Mohammed Idris Malagi, Niger State calls on you to contest for Governor in 2027.

Step forward. Offer your service. Accept the burden of leadership.

The Movement Starts Now

This is a call to youths and elders, professionals and farmers, traders, artisans, traditional rulers, and religious leaders across Niger State:

Rally around competence, not convenience.

Choose results over rhetoric.

Demand leadership, not excuses.

Let it be said that when Niger State stood at a crossroads, its people chose direction over drift, courage over comfort, and leadership over illusion.

2027 must be the year Niger State takes its future back.

And that future must begin with decisive, calm, and competent leadership.