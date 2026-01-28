Africa: CAF May Weigh Stricter Rules On Goalkeepers' Towels After Afcon Controversy

28 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Enitan Abdultawab

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Referees Committee, Olivier Safari, has hinted that the body may move to review existing regulations guiding the use of towels by goalkeepers, following the controversy that trailed their use during the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The controversy came to light during the semi-final clash between Nigeria and host nation Morocco, where Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was repeatedly distracted as stadium officials interfered with the towels placed behind his goal.

Videos of the disruptions quickly went viral, drawing criticism from fans and pundits over the lack of control around the pitch.

The issue resurfaced and intensified during the final, again involving the host nation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy experienced similar interference, with ball boys, stewards and even players handling or removing his towels during the match. One widely circulated clip showed Africa Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, taking Mendy's towel from the goal area.

Tensions escalated further when Senegal's substitute goalkeeper, Yehvann Diouf, attempted to safeguard the towels.

Diouf was chased around the pitch by stewards and ball boys before being forcibly escorted off, creating disorderly scenes that momentarily overshadowed the final.

Despite the distractions, Senegal went on to secure the AFCON title. However, the incidents may yet have consequences, with potential sanctions reportedly looming for sections of Senegal's supporters, head coach Pape Thiaw, and the Senegal Football Federation.

Reacting to the episode, President of the Confederation of African Football Referees Committee, Olivier Safari, admitted the situation exposed a gap in regulations and hinted at possible changes ahead of future tournaments.

"This is a problem organisers must take into account in future competitions," Safari said in an interview with Canal+ Afrique. He noted that towels are not officially recognised as playing equipment and cautioned against their misuse. "When a goalkeeper carries a towel, it must be done in a sporting and fair-play manner. Once it is used to shout instructions or influence the game, I believe it should be removed from the playing area."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.