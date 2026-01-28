Nigeria: FRSC Cautions Motorists On Hazy Weather, Poor Visibility

27 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists nationwide to exercise caution following prevailing hazy weather conditions across several parts of the country, which have resulted in poor visibility on major highways.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the FRSC said the current dust haze, largely caused by seasonal atmospheric conditions, poses serious risks to road users, particularly drivers whose vision may be impaired.

He warned that reduced visibility significantly increases the likelihood of road traffic crashes if adequate caution is not observed.

Reacting to the situation, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, emphasised the need for deliberate caution and strict compliance with traffic regulations.

He noted that hazy weather and dust haze reduce drivers' visibility and reaction time, making speeding extremely dangerous.

He appealed to motorists to slow down, obey speed limits, and drive defensively to prevent avoidable crashes.

According to him, motorists should reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, and ensure headlights, tail lights, and brake lights are fully functional and used appropriately, even during the daytime when visibility is impaired.

Mohammed also urged drivers to avoid dangerous practices such as wrongful overtaking, over-speeding, and distracted driving.

He advised motorists to keep windscreens clean and ensure wipers are functional to enhance visibility.

Commercial vehicle drivers were specifically advised to prioritise passenger safety by avoiding unnecessary speed and complying fully with road safety regulations during hazy conditions.

