Nigeria Drawn Against Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, S' Africa At ITTF Finals

Nigeria has been drawn alongside Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa in Group 15 of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals, set to take place in London from April 28 to May 10, 2026.

The draw, held yesterday at The Shard, marked the beginning of a historic celebration of 100 years of the World Championships.

The ITTF President Petra Sörling expressed the readiness ahead of the championship.

"England has hosted the World Championships on seven occasions, but returning to where it all began makes this centenary edition truly special. This event is already historic, but I am confident it will also be unforgettable," he said.

The Quadri Aruna-led men's team will face tough opposition from Asian giants Hong Kong, who boast some of the finest young players in the world, as well as Middle Eastern powerhouse Saudi Arabia and continental rivals South Africa.

In the women's category, Fatimo Bello will captain Nigeria in Group 11, where they will battle against Australia, Uzbekistan, and Wales.

African champions Egypt, led by Omar Assar, received a favourable draw in the men's event, facing Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Thailand.

Rising star Hana Goda will lead Egypt's women's team against Algeria, South Africa, and Syria.

Reigning champions China, winners of the last 11 editions, headline Group 1 alongside host nation England, five-time winners Sweden, and Korea Republic.

France, silver medallists at the last edition, will face Japan, Germany, and Chinese Taipei in Group 2 as they bid to lift the Swaythling Cup for the first time.

In the women's competition, hosts England were drawn in Group 2 with Japan, Germany, and France, while China, 23-time Corbillon Cup winners, lead Group 1 against Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, and Romania.

The top eight seeds in each competition will contest Stage 1a at OVO Arena Wembley from May 2-3, with all teams progressing to Stage 2.

Group performances will determine seedings for the knockout rounds. Stage 1b will take place at the Copper Box Arena from April 28-May 1, where 56 teams in each competition will battle for the remaining 24 places in the Main Draw.

London 2026 marks 100 years since the first World Championships were held in the city in 1926, making this the most significant edition in the event's history.