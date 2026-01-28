Nigeria: Soldiers Rescue Kidnap Victim in Taraba

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations,

Troops of the Nigerian Army's 6 Brigade, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have rescued a kidnapped man in Dogon Gawa, Takum LGA of Taraba State.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Umar Muhammad, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, soldiers deployed at Dogon Gawa in Taraba State rescued the victim on Tuesday after sighting him in the bush during operations. The man was later identified as Ghali.

Mr Muhammad said preliminary investigations showed that the man and another man, Simon Oluchukwu, were abducted on 11 January at Gbise village, Mbayonga, in Benue State. Their driver was reportedly killed by the kidnappers during the attack.

He added that Mr Ghali was abandoned by his captors before he was found by the troops.

"Following his rescue, the victim was immediately debriefed, provided with necessary medical care and later reunited with his family," the statement said.

Reacting to the operation, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their courage, professionalism and persistence.

Mr Uwa assured that military operations in the area would be intensified to secure the release of the remaining victim and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

He also called on residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.

The army said the rescue highlights the commitment of troops of 6 Brigade to protecting lives and property, and reaffirmed their resolve to rid the area of criminal elements and restore lasting peace.