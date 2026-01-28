Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Dismissed Army Officers for Alleged Robbery, Recover Exhibits

28 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police said the two robbery suspects were dismissed from the Nigerian Army as corporals.

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested two dismissed officers of the Nigerian Army for alleged armed robbery, recovered three vehicles and a motorcycle.

The command's spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, a deputy superintendent of police, stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Mr Olayinka said the arrest was made possible through credible intelligence and an intense manhunt carried out by the operatives of the command's Monitoring Unit within Ibadan metropolis.

He said one of the suspects aged 48, a dismissed corporal of the Nigerian Army, falsely paraded himself as an Army captain while the second aged 43, was also a dismissed corporal of the Nigerian Army.

The police spokesperson said the suspects specialised in dispossessing unsuspecting members of the public of their vehicles at gunpoint, instilled fear in them and disrupted public peace within the state.

Mr Olayinka listed the items recovered from the suspects during the operation to include one Toyota Camry, black in colour, with registration number KRD 253 KC and one Toyota Corolla, metallic in colour, with registration number JTA 938 AA.

"Others were one Lexus RX 350, silver in colour, unregistered; and one Super Cargo motorcycle, black in colour, with registration number YRE 487 VD," he said.

He called on members of the public who might have lost their vehicles to armed robbery or theft, and whose vehicle descriptions matched any of the recovered exhibits to approach the command with valid proofs of ownership and means of identification.

Mr Olayinka saidthe suspects were assisting the command with credible information that could aid in apprehending other members of the criminal syndicates.

