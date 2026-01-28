Ghana: December Road Crashes Claim 276 Lives - - Nrsa Data Reveals

There was an increase in the number of deaths recorded from road crashes in December last year compared to the same period in 2024, according to provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

The data showed that 276 deaths, representing a 16 per cent increase, were recorded in December last year, compared to 238 deaths recorded during the same period the previous year.

The report also highlighted increases in reported road crash cases, the number of vehicles involved, injuries sustained and pedestrian knockdowns during the period under review.

According to the NRSA, a total of 1,072 road crash cases, involving 1,808 vehicles, resulting in 1,249 injuries and 186 pedestrian knockdowns, were recorded in December 2024.

However, in December last year, the figures rose sharply to 1,423 reported road crashes, 2,406 vehicles involved, 1,541 injuries and 249 pedestrian knockdowns.

The report further revealed that a total of 14,743 road crashes were recorded nationwide last year, involving 24,983 vehicles of all categories and resulting in 19,663 casualties. These casualties comprised 2,949 deaths and 16,714 injuries.

Compared to the figures recorded from January to December 2024, the data showed increases of 9.3 per cent in road crashes, 8.5 per cent in vehicles involved, 18.2 per cent in casualties, 7.1 per cent in injuries and 7.0 per cent in deaths.

In terms of fatalities by sex, the report indicated that 213 males, representing 77 per cent, and 63 females, representing 23 per cent, lost their lives in road traffic crashes in December last year.

From January to December last year, a total of 2,352 males, representing 80 per cent, and 597 females, representing 20 per cent, were killed in road traffic crashes nationwide.

The data also showed that 8,303 commercial vehicles, 10,087 private vehicles and 6,548 motorcycles were involved in road traffic crashes during the year under review.

Regionally, Greater Accra recorded the highest number of road traffic crashes in December last year, with 523 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 373 cases and the Eastern Region with 220 cases. The Oti Region recorded the lowest, with just one reported case.