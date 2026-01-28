Nigeria: NUPRC Courts Global Investors Ahead of 2025 Oil Licensing Round

NUPRC said the webinar is designed to provide investment clarity and execution certainty for companies seeking to participate in the licensing round, which will offer 50 oil and gas blocks across frontier, onshore, shallow-water and deepwater terrains.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has invited global energy investors, upstream operators, financial institutions and strategic partners to a webinar ahead of Nigeria's 2025 oil and gas licensing round.

In an advertorial posted on its official X page, the commission said the proposed webinar, titled "the 2025 Licensing Round Pre-bid Webinar" is designed to provide investment clarity and execution certainty for companies seeking to participate in the licensing round, which will offer 50 oil and gas blocks across frontier, onshore, shallow-water and deepwater terrains.

According to the regulator, the engagement forms part of its broader commitment to improving Nigeria's competitiveness in the global upstream investment market through clearer rules, predictable processes and investor-focused regulation.

The webinar is scheduled to hold on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m prompt, and will also advance the NUPRC policy of "regulation as a service" by reducing execution risks and improving transparency for prospective investors.

In November last year, the NUPRC announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of the 2025 Licensing Round effective December 1, 2025.

"We are announcing that we are ready, following the approval of the Minister of Petroleum Resources in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, to commence the 2025 licensing round beginning from December 1, 2025," the regulator said at the time.

The primary aim of the move was to boost national production by an estimated 400,000 barrels per day, target $10 billion in new investments, and unlock dormant, gas-rich assets.

The round, featuring 50 blocks, aims to increase reserves and strengthen the economy under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Investment focus

According to registration confirmation emails sent to registered participants, participants in the webinar will receive a step-by-step walkthrough of the licensing round process, including detailed guidance on bid requirements, timelines and evaluation criteria.

The commission said the session will also provide clarity on licensing terms and the model contract to be applied to the 2025 blocks, as well as an overview of the fiscal and taxation framework governing the round.

In addition, investors will have the opportunity to engage directly with regulators through a live, investor-focused question-and-answer session.

NUPRC noted that practical guidance will also be provided on how to structure bankable and compliant bids, particularly in line with regulatory and fiscal expectations.

The 2025 licensing round is expected to play a key role in Nigeria's efforts to attract fresh upstream investment, boost exploration activity and unlock new hydrocarbon resources across diverse terrains.

The list of speakers scheduled to speak during the webinar includes: NUPRC Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, NUPRC Director, Edu Inyang, NUPRC Deputy Director Lease Administration, Amba Ndoma-Egba, Deputy Director, Basinal Administration NUPRC, Ahmad Abdullahi

Others are: Deputy Director, Economic Value Administration NUPRC, Anietie Okon, Head, ADRC NUPRC, Augustine Okwah, Senior Manager, National Data Repository-NUPRC, Umar Hassan Hadejia, and NUPRC's Head, Commercial Legal Service, Oluwafunmilayo Adesanya.