Nigeria: Suspected Drug Addict Feared Drowned in Obalende Canal

Lagos — The body of a young man was reportedly retrieved from Obalende Underbridge Canal, Lagos Island, at the weekend, three days after he was declared missing.

The victim was identified to be one of the miscreants who indulge in drug deals and was suspected of having been under the influence of an illicit drug before the incident occurred.

A search team subsequently retrieved the already decomposing body from the canal.

Men of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, who were contacted later, conveyed the remains to the mortuary at the Lagos General Hospital.

According to LAGESC official, who preferred anonymity, "He was probably high on cannabis and slipped in the process, unknown to others.

"Actually, nobody immediately noticed he was missing.It was after three days, last Friday that the body was discovered in the canal by the search party before we were contacted.

"The body has been deposited at the mortuary for further action. The deceased was one of those smokers of hard drugs and other illicit substances."

He had been living under that bridge for several years."

Recall that the state government had recently, issued notice to all squatters operating under the Obalende Bridge/Motor Park to vacate the place as the park is to be redesigned into an environmental sustainable and functional space.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who issued the quit notice, said that squatters have been given an ultimatum to leave in the next few hours because they had earlier been informed and asked to move as far back as the year 2024.

"We have the approval from the state government already; the essence is to clean it in a sustainable manner and transform it into an environmentally sustainable space," he said.

The commissioner, said the enforcement officials of the Ministry were on ground to enforce the quit order in order to formally hand over the space to one of the biggest companies in the country that has signified interest in taking up the space as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Wahab, said the design will include; a motor garage, public toilets, sleeping bays, electric vehicle charging points, adding that the government is just redesigning the space for sustainability and also to rid the space of hoodlums terrorising residents in the area.