Nigeria: 15m Nigerians Use Hard Drugs - Marwa

...Ondo records 336 arrests, 22, 316kg seizures, secures 62 convictions in 2025--NDLEA boss

Akure-The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa, retd, has said about 15 million Nigerians, aged between 15 and 64 years, use hard drugs.

Marwa, who disclosed this during a visit to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, the Ondo State capital, described the figure as nearly three times the global average.

While presenting a comprehensive data on drug use prevalence, enforcement outcomes and cannabis production across the country, with particular emphasis on Ondo State, Marwa cited the 2018 United Nations drug use survey which states that one in every seven Nigerians in the age bracket consumed drugs, describing the figure as unacceptably high.

According to him, drug use prevalence in Ondo State stands at 17 per cent, translating to roughly 400,000 users.

He compared this with 33 per cent in Lagos State, where there are about two million users, and 24 per cent in Oyo State.

Marwa said in 2025 alone, the NDLEA command in Ondo State made 336 arrests, seized 22,316 kilogrammes of illicit substances, and secured 62 convictions.

He added that 207,000 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized and destroyed from farms and plantations across the state within the period.

The agency's counselling and rehabilitation centre in Ondo State, according to him, treated 243 drug users last year.

Describing Ondo State as the highest producer of cannabis in Nigeria, due to favourable climate and soil conditions, Marwa said the NDLEA had commissioned the Nigerian Academy of Science to conduct a scientific study on cannabis-extracted oil for medicinal purposes, stressing that any decision on controlled cultivation and export would be strictly evidence-based.

He said the agency had established an Alternative Development Unit at its headquarters to complement law enforcement by engaging cannabis-growing communities to switch from illicit cultivation to legal crops.

The strategy involves community development, provision of farm inputs, infrastructure, schools, clinics and access to markets to ensure sustainable livelihoods

He added that Ondo State had been selected for a pilot study of the programme, following a year of engagement with cannabis-producing communities.

Marwa also highlighted Ondo State government's backing, including the creation of a State Drug Control Committee, with plans to extend it to local government areas, as well as provision of financial and operational support for the command..

Responding, Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged the full support of his administration to the NDLEA, following the launch of the agency's Alternative Development Programme in Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa commended Marwa for personally leading the programme, rather than delegating it, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment to curbing illicit drug cultivation, production, trafficking and consumption.

He praised the NDLEA for complementing enforcement with the initiative, which would provide farmers with alternative livelihoods.

The governor thanked the agency for selecting Ondo State as the pilot for the programme, noting statistics showing the state as the largest producer of cannabis in Nigeria.

He added that Ondo was also a major producer of legitimate agricultural products, such as cocoa, due to its vast forests, fertile soil and favourable climate.

He noted that while the majority of residents were law-abiding, some still engaged in illicit cultivation.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured the NDLEA of government's support, recalling past assistance with vehicles and logistics to aid enforcement.

He welcomed the suggestion to establish an Alternative Development Unit in the state, noting it could be placed under the governor's office, in collaboration with the ministry of agriculture and relevant advisers.

The governor highlighted existing initiatives, including the "Youth on Ridges" programme, where over 5,000 hectares were cleared for cocoa cultivation to promote agriculture and job creation and the state's "tomato revolution," which now accounted for about 40 per cent of Lagos tomatoe market.

He stressed that community engagement with traditional rulers, churches and mosques would continue to encourage behavioural change among those involved in illicit cultivation, noting that education and enforcement were necessary to achieve lasting results.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed interest in the medicinal use of cannabis oil, and urged the NDLEA to expedite ongoing studies and share the findings with the state.