Nigeria: Cross River to Restore School Sports

27 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

The Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Lawrence Itanya, has announced plans to revive school sports across the state, describing it as the foundation of sustainable sports development.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar, Itanya stressed the urgency of rebuilding grassroots structures within schools.

"We must revamp school sports in Cross River State," he said.

"If we talk about sports development and ignore school sports, then we are not serious," he added.

According to him, the commission formally addressed the issue weeks after assuming office, with implementation expected to be rolled out in phases. He warned that neglecting school sports could lead to youth frustration and wasted talent.

Itanya also revealed Cross River State's intention to host the next edition of the Niger Delta Games, disclosing that 282 athletes have already been pencilled down for the event.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.