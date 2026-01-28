Nigeria: Cross River to Restore School Sports

The Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Lawrence Itanya, has announced plans to revive school sports across the state, describing it as the foundation of sustainable sports development.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar, Itanya stressed the urgency of rebuilding grassroots structures within schools.

"We must revamp school sports in Cross River State," he said.

"If we talk about sports development and ignore school sports, then we are not serious," he added.

According to him, the commission formally addressed the issue weeks after assuming office, with implementation expected to be rolled out in phases. He warned that neglecting school sports could lead to youth frustration and wasted talent.

Itanya also revealed Cross River State's intention to host the next edition of the Niger Delta Games, disclosing that 282 athletes have already been pencilled down for the event.