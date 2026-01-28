Nigeria: Dogo Eyes Further Gains After El-Kanemi Warriors Beat Ikorodu City

El-Kanemi Warriors technical adviser, Kabiru Dogo, has reaffirmed his team's determination to keep pushing up the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table following a hard-fought victory over Ikorodu City.

The Maiduguri-based club edged Ikorodu City 1-0 in their Matchday 22 encounter on Sunday, with Muktar Ismail scoring the decisive goal one minute from time. The win lifted El-Kanemi Warriors to ninth place on the league standings with 31 points.

Speaking after the game, Dogo insisted his side would not ease off as they target a strong finish to the season.

"We will keep fighting for the top. As you can see, the boys are playing as expected, and we want to continue with this winning streak."

Meanwhile, Warri Wolves technical adviser, Aluma Napoleon, attributed his team's defeat to tactical shortcomings after their 4-2 loss to Rangers International at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The Seasiders' defeat on Sunday brought an end to their three-match unbeaten run in the league. Napoleon admitted that Rangers' approach disrupted his side's plans and exposed weaknesses during key moments of the game.

"Honestly Rangers unsettled our game plan," Napoleon bears his mind after the game.

"As we were trying to come back we made some other tactical mistakes which led to the fourth goal."

Despite the setback, Warri Wolves remain in 10th position on the NPFL table with 30 points, just one point behind El-Kanemi Warriors, as the race for a strong mid-table finish continues.