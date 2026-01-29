Liberia: UNFPA, Unicef, GOL Launch School-Based Menstrual Pad Banks

Barnesville, Monrovia, Liberia, January 28, 2026 - The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UNICEF, in partnership with the Government of Liberia's Ministry of Education and supported by funding from the Government of Ireland International Development Programme, have officially launched and installed Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) Pad Banks in public schools across Liberia.

Liberia's Minister of Education, Jarso M. Jallah, served as Chief Launcher at the ceremony held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Minister Jallah emphasized that the initiative reflects the government's commitment to ending period poverty, one school at a time.

The Menstrual Pad Hygiene Management Bank is part of the Nurture, Empower, and Protect Programme, a five-year joint initiative implemented by UNFPA, UNICEF, and the Government of Liberia, funded by Ireland.

Launched in April 2025, the program targets adolescent girls aged 10 to 19. It aims to provide access to sexual and reproductive health and rights, nutrition services, and safe learning environments, ultimately benefiting more than 100,000 adolescent girls across Montserrado, Grand Gedeh, and Rivercess counties.

The inauguration event took place at E.J. Goodridge High School in Barnesville Estate. The audience included high school students from several public institutions, special needs students who are deaf or physically challenged (with sign language interpretation), education stakeholders, government officials, development partners, and community members.

UNFPA Country Representative Mady Biaye described the initiative as a milestone, crediting strong multi-sectoral collaboration led by the Ministry of Education.

Biaye stated that installing menstrual pad dispensers in public schools demonstrates UNFPA's commitment to breaking barriers that hinder girls' full participation in education.

"For too long, menstruation has been a silent barrier to education for girls across many countries, and Liberia is no exception," he said. "A biological reality of a monthly cycle often leads to shame, discomfort, and missed days of school. When girls lack access to affordable and acceptable menstrual health products, they are forced to choose between managing their period with dignity and attending class."

Representing the Embassy of Ireland, Meg Beare, Head of Development and Cooperation, reaffirmed Ireland's support for adolescent girls' education and dignity.

"Ireland is proud to support this project, which aligns with our development policy of leaving no one behind, especially adolescent girls. Menstrual health is not just a health issue; it is an education issue, a dignity issue, and a gender equality issue. Too many girls miss school due to lack of access to sanitary products--a loss not only for the girls but for communities and for Liberia's future," she concluded.

Minister Jallah reiterated that the initiative is more than the installation of equipment; it is a statement on equity and inclusion in education.

"This is not about a machine or a dispenser; it is about whether a girl's biology should determine her education. Menstrual health challenges contribute significantly to absenteeism, disengagement, and, in some cases, school dropout among adolescent girls," she stated.

She explained that the pad dispenser initiative directly addresses a critical access gap by ensuring reliable, discreet access to menstrual products in schools.

"With the authority vested in me as Minister of Education of the Republic of Liberia, I hereby formally commission the Pad Dispensers for Schools Program. This is our shared commitment to ending period poverty, one school at a time," she concluded.