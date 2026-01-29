Nigeria: NAF Reaffirms Commitment to Improve Healthcare, Prospects of Veterans

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the healthcare, employment prospects and overall welfare of its veterans, describing their wellbeing as critical to sustaining national security and institutional strength.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, stated this during an interactive parley with Air Force veterans held last weekend at the Nigerian Air Force Officers' Wives Association (NAFOWA) Hall, Ikeja, Lagos.

Air Marshal Aneke said the enhancement of veterans' healthcare services, economic reintegration, financial security and sustained engagement remains a top priority of his administration, noting that retired personnel constitute an invaluable reservoir of experience and institutional memory for the service.

Represented by the Director of Veteran Affairs, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ademuyiwa Adedoyin, the CAS disclosed that the NAF is developing digital education and employment support programmes aimed at easing veterans' transition into civilian life.

He revealed that discussions are ongoing to produce a structured framework that would integrate NAF veterans into national labour and employment strategies, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

According to him, the Air Force is also planning to establish dedicated healthcare sections within its hospitals to provide specialised medical services for veterans, thereby improving access to quality care after retirement.

Air Marshal Aneke further announced that the group life assurance policy payable to the families of deceased Air Force veterans has received Presidential approval. He added that the President has also approved the payment of all outstanding welfare arrears owed across the Nigerian Air Force.

In his remarks, the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, described the veterans' parley as an important platform for strengthening the values, traditions and professional standards upon which the Nigerian Air Force has been built.

He said similar engagements held across various NAF units have contributed significantly to reinforcing the foundation of the service as a key pillar of Nigeria's defence and national security architecture.

One of the guest speakers, retired Air Vice-Marshal Nicholas Spiff, who delivered a presentation titled Life After Service, stressed the importance of preparing serving personnel for the realities of post-retirement life. He urged veterans to approach the transition to civilian life with optimism, planning and adaptability, noting that life after service requires a deliberate shift in mindset.

Also present at the event were over 400 veterans, who attended the interactive forum, which commenced in 2023 as an annual engagement.

Since then, due to its growing relevance and impact, the initiative has since been upgraded to a biannual event, underscoring the Nigerian Air Force's sustained commitment to the welfare and inclusion of its retired personnel, a tradition sustained by Air Marshal Aneke nationwide.