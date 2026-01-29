Liberia Moves to Reform Power Sector As Regulators Validate Mini-Grid, Tariff Rules

MONROVIA, Liberia -- The Liberian government has taken a decisive step toward reshaping the country's electricity sector, launching a two-day national stakeholder validation workshop aimed at finalizing amendments to key regulatory frameworks governing micro-utilities, mini-grids and electricity tariffs.

The workshop, spearheaded by the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) in collaboration with the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), is being funded through the Regional Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (R-DARES) program and technical partner INENSUS. Officials say the reforms are designed to accelerate inclusive, sustainable and private-sector-led electricity development across Liberia.

The event, which opened Wednesday, Jan. 28, at a Monrovia hotel, brought together senior government officials, development partners, private-sector operators and energy experts, marking what regulators described as the final stage in overhauling two major legal instruments governing off-grid electricity.

LERC: Regulatory Reform Key to Energy Expansion

In his opening remarks, LERC Board Chairman Claude J. Katta said the initiative reflects the commission's commitment to transparency, institutional strengthening and regulatory alignment with Liberia's national development priorities.

"Access to reliable and affordable electricity remains a critical part of Liberia's national development agenda," Katta said, noting that the amendment process seeks to address gaps in the existing Micro-Utility Licensing Regulations and the Mini-Grid Code.

He said the review also aims to revise outdated provisions and promote inclusiveness by ensuring that micro-utility operators, host communities and investors are fully consulted during regulatory reforms. Once validated, the revised regulations will be gazetted, published and brought into full force.

"Your presence here today underscores a shared commitment to advancing Liberia's electricity sector," Katta said. "We are honored to have policymakers, mini-grid developers, service providers and partners gathered in one space to collectively shape regulatory instruments that will guide the growth of micro-utilities and mini-grids across our country."

Katta described the draft regulations as essential to creating a predictable regulatory environment that balances investor confidence with consumer protection while ensuring cost-reflective tariffs.

"These instruments are aligned with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for access to electricity and our shared vision of inclusive national development," he said.

RREA Links Reforms to Regional Commitments

RREA Executive Director Samuel B. Nagbe recalled that Liberia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is a signatory to the Freetown Declaration under the World Bank-funded Regional DARES program, alongside four other sub-Saharan African countries.

He said the declaration commits participating countries to off-grid electrification through a single regional tendering market for mini-grids and standalone systems to support human capital development, particularly in health and education, as well as agriculture, commercial and industrial activities and household electrification.

To attract private investment and reduce risks, Nagbe stressed the need to harmonize Liberia's legal and regulatory frameworks with regional and international best practices.

"The Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, with support from the World Bank's regional DARES program and INENSUS, has collaborated with LERC in amending the micro-utility licensing, mini-grid code and tariff regulations to enhance the legal and regulatory frameworks for this program," he said.

"We have therefore gathered here today to validate these amendments. Our hope is that your feedback will strengthen the quality of this framework document."

Nagbe said the outcome of the workshop will directly contribute to the government's delivery of its mini-grid commitments under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and the Electricity Compact for Liberia presented to Mission 300.

Government Vows Investor Confidence, Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy Charles Umehai described the engagement as a critical milestone in strengthening energy-sector governance and creating an enabling environment for sustainable electricity development.

"These regulatory instruments are not merely technical documents," Umehai said. "They are foundational tools that will guide how electricity services are planned, delivered, priced and regulated--particularly in underserved and off-grid communities."

He emphasized that mini-grids and micro-utilities are central to Liberia's push for universal energy access, especially in rural and peri-urban areas where grid expansion remains limited.

"A clear licensing framework and a well-defined mini-grid code are essential to provide certainty to investors, protect consumers, and ensure safety, quality and interoperability of systems," he said.

Umehai also highlighted the importance of a transparent tariff regime, noting that the multi-year tariff methodology aims to balance affordability for consumers with financial sustainability for service providers.

"By providing regulatory clarity and long-term visibility, these instruments will enhance investor confidence while safeguarding the public interest," he added.

Stakeholders Urged to Shape Final Framework

Umehai stressed that the validation workshop is not a procedural exercise but an opportunity for meaningful engagement.

"Your technical insights, practical experiences and constructive feedback will ensure that the final instruments are robust, context-appropriate and responsive to Liberia's unique energy landscape," he said.

He thanked R-DARES and INENSUS for their technical support, noting that their partnership has helped strengthen regulatory capacity and promote best practices in the sector.

"Let me assure you of the Government of Liberia's strong commitment to regulatory reform as a cornerstone of our national development agenda," Umehai said. "We remain focused on building a modern, resilient and inclusive energy sector that supports economic growth, job creation and improved quality of life for all Liberians."