Nigeria: How Oil Tycoons Bankrolled Diezani's UK Lifestyle for Contracts - Prosecutors

Fresh details have emerged at the Southwark Crown Court in London on how founders of energy companies with lucrative Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) contracts allegedly bankrolled the London lifestyle of Nigeria's former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

British prosecutors told the court that the businessmen paid the running costs of properties used by Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

They also allegedly covered the salaries of her domestic staff, including a housekeeper, nanny, gardener and window cleaner.

Alison-Madueke is standing trial alongside Olatimbo Ayinde, an oil executive, and her brother, Doye Agama.

They are in court on a five-count charge bordering on accepting bribes in the form of luxury goods and the use of high-end properties.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said the former minister "enjoyed a life of luxury in London" provided by individuals seeking to secure or protect oil contracts in Nigeria.

Alexandra Healy, a prosecutor, told jurors that Alison-Madueke received expensive properties and luxury items from people who believed she would use her influence to favour them in the award of contracts.

The court heard that Kolawole Aluko, a Nigerian petroleum and aviation magnate named in one charge but not standing trial, spent more than £2 million on luxury items for Alison-Madueke at Harrods.

Prosecutors said Alison-Madueke had a personal shopper at the department store and used payment cards belonging to Aluko and the debit card of his company, Tenka Limited.

Jurors were told that personal shopper status at Harrods is reserved for customers who spend more than £10,000 annually.

The prosecution further disclosed that Alison-Madueke and her family frequently stayed in a mansion outside London purchased by Aluko through a company for £3.25 million.

Aluko allegedly paid the bills, staff salaries and refurbishment costs on the property.

Healy told the court that there was no evidence Alison-Madueke awarded contracts to companies that did not deserve them.

However, she stressed that it was improper for a serving minister to accept benefits from individuals doing business with government owned entities.

Aluko was previously mentioned in the Panama Papers leak among Nigerian oil executives, politicians and business figures with offshore dealings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He was once reportedly investigated over allegations of helping to move millions of dollars in kickbacks linked to Alison-Madueke.

Alison-Madueke served as Nigeria's minister of petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015 under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

She was also elected president of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries in 2014.