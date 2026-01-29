Nigeria: Toyin Saraki's Father Dies At 93

A prominent member of the Lagos royal family and boardroom guru, Otunba (Dr.) Adekunle Ojora, the Otunba of Lagos and Lisa of Ife, has passed away.

In a statement, the family confirmed that the revered traditional leader and patriarch joined his ancestors in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

Born on June 13, 1932, Otunba Ojora was a prominent figure in Lagos traditional, cultural and royal affairs, widely respected for his lineage, wisdom and service to society.

He held several distinguished titles, including: Olori-ebi of the Ojora Royal Family; Chief Olori Omoba of Lagos; Head of the Oba Ologunkutere and Oba Adele Ajosun Royal Family; Head of the Ojora Royal Family; Head of the Aiyeomosan Chieftaincy Family of Lagos; Otunba of Lagos and Lisa of Ife.

Throughout his lifetime, Otunba Ojora played a significant role in preserving Yoruba heritage, royal traditions and the unity of the Lagos chieftaincy families.

Otunba Adekunle Ojora is survived by children, grandchildren and a wide extended family, leaving behind a legacy deeply woven into the history and royalty of Lagos.

The statement signed by Mrs. Toyin Ojora-Saraki on behalf of the family said, "With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (SWT), the Ojora family of Lagos hereby announces the passing of our beloved patriarch, Otunba

Adekunle Ojora, the Otunba of Lagos and Lisa of Ife, who returned to his creator early this morning.

"We say Alhamdulilahi for a life well lived, and we comply with Allah's words that: "Surely, to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return" (Q2:

"He was 93 and will be buried in Lagos according to Islamic rites.

"He was survived by his lovely wife, Erelu Ojuolape Ojora, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

"We urge all members of the public to join us in praying to Allah to grant His servant, who has lived a dignified life, reprieve in the grave and a place in Aljannah Firdaus."