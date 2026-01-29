Liberia: Boakai, Koung Strike Different Tones On Jobs As Unemployment Persists

Published: January 28, 2026

MONROVIA -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai says his administration has created more than 70,000 short- and medium-term jobs, but weeks earlier, Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung publicly acknowledged that the government has yet to generate sufficient employment for most Liberians, underscoring the gap between official job figures and the lived economic reality.

Delivering his 2026 State of the Nation Address to the 55th National Legislature, Boakai described job creation as a central pillar of his economic agenda, citing investments in roads, energy, and other infrastructure as drivers of employment across infrastructure, agriculture, social protection programs, and small businesses.

"Job creation remains a top priority for my Administration," Boakai said. "Our job creation strategy has focused on addressing binding and structural constraints to growth. In this connection, we have created more than 70,000 short- and medium-term jobs across infrastructure, agriculture, social protection and small businesses."

The president did not provide a sector-by-sector breakdown or clarify how many of the jobs are permanent. Government officials say many of the positions are tied to public works and state-supported projects.

Earlier, on Jan. 12, 2026, Vice President Koung struck a more restrained note. Speaking at the opening of the Third Session of the Legislature, he conceded that job creation remains a major shortcoming despite efforts to stabilize the economy.

"We acknowledge, with honesty and humility, that job creation remains one of our greatest national challenges," Koung said. "These efforts are not overnight solutions, but they are necessary foundations for long-term prosperity."

Koung said the administration is prioritizing full implementation of the more than US$1.2 billion national development budget, aimed at expanding electricity access, reviving large-scale agriculture, strengthening infrastructure and creating conditions that attract domestic and foreign investment.

Liberia's employment challenges long predate the current administration. Under the former Coalition for Democratic Change government led by ex-President George M. Weah, job creation claims were frequently cited but often lacked comprehensive national employment data. Civil society groups and policy analysts repeatedly questioned the absence of clear metrics distinguishing permanent jobs from temporary or project-based work.

International financial institutions have also noted that Liberia's labor market is dominated by informal and vulnerable employment, with limited private-sector absorption. Youth unemployment and underemployment remain especially acute outside Monrovia.

Economists say the contrast between Boakai's job figures and Koung's earlier admission reflects a broader reality: while government-led projects can generate short-term employment, sustained job growth depends on private-sector expansion, reliable electricity and productivity gains.