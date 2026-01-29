Nigeria: NHRC Condemns Forced Evictions in Lagos, Raises Alarm Over Sit-At-Home Enforcement in Anambra

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned recent forced evictions and demolitions in Lagos State and raised concerns over the enforcement of the illegal sit-at-home directive in Anambra State, warning that both developments posed serious threats to fundamental human rights.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, described the actions as deeply troubling, noting that the ongoing demolition of waterfront and informal settlements in Makoko, Lagos State, has displaced thousands of residents and disrupted livelihoods.

Dr. Ojukwu lamented that the demolitions were reportedly carried out without adequate notice, compensation, or resettlement plans, leaving many families homeless and economically vulnerable. He stressed that such actions undermined the dignity and welfare of affected communities.

According to him, forced evictions contravene constitutional guarantees on human dignity, housing, and family life, as well as Nigeria's obligations under international human rights treaties. He further decried the alleged disregard for court pronouncements prohibiting forced evictions, warning that such conduct erodes the rule of law and public confidence in governance.

"Development projects must never be pursued at the expense of fundamental human rights," the NHRC boss said, calling for an immediate halt to the demolitions to allow for meaningful consultation with affected communities, alongside adequate compensation and resettlement arrangements.

Turning to Anambra State, Dr. Ojukwu commended the Anambra State government's efforts to curb the illegal sit-at-home directive but expressed concern over the closure of the Onitsha Main Market following traders' compliance with the outlawed order.

While acknowledging that both the government and the Commission view the sit-at-home directive as illegal and economically damaging, he cautioned that the collective punishment of traders through market closures raised serious questions about the rights to livelihood, freedom of movement, and due process.

The Commission also expressed worry over the severe economic impact of the sit-at-home, with the Anambra State Government estimating losses of about ₦8 billion every Monday. Traders, he noted, have consistently cited fear of violence as the reason for compliance, highlighting the need for stronger security and confidence-building measures.

Dr. Ojukwu urged the Anambra State Government to prioritise dialogue, ensure adequate protection for traders, and adopt strategies that safeguard both economic activities and human rights.

He reiterated that development, law enforcement, and economic governance must be anchored on justice, fairness, and respect for human dignity, warning that forced evictions and collective sanctions risk deepening social vulnerabilities and fuelling instability.