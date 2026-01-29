Nigeria: NHRC Condemns Forced Evictions in Lagos, Raises Alarm Over Sit-At-Home Enforcement in Anambra

28 January 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bidon Mibzar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned recent forced evictions and demolitions in Lagos State and raised concerns over the enforcement of the illegal sit-at-home directive in Anambra State, warning that both developments posed serious threats to fundamental human rights.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, described the actions as deeply troubling, noting that the ongoing demolition of waterfront and informal settlements in Makoko, Lagos State, has displaced thousands of residents and disrupted livelihoods.

Dr. Ojukwu lamented that the demolitions were reportedly carried out without adequate notice, compensation, or resettlement plans, leaving many families homeless and economically vulnerable. He stressed that such actions undermined the dignity and welfare of affected communities.

According to him, forced evictions contravene constitutional guarantees on human dignity, housing, and family life, as well as Nigeria's obligations under international human rights treaties. He further decried the alleged disregard for court pronouncements prohibiting forced evictions, warning that such conduct erodes the rule of law and public confidence in governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Development projects must never be pursued at the expense of fundamental human rights," the NHRC boss said, calling for an immediate halt to the demolitions to allow for meaningful consultation with affected communities, alongside adequate compensation and resettlement arrangements.

Turning to Anambra State, Dr. Ojukwu commended the Anambra State government's efforts to curb the illegal sit-at-home directive but expressed concern over the closure of the Onitsha Main Market following traders' compliance with the outlawed order.

While acknowledging that both the government and the Commission view the sit-at-home directive as illegal and economically damaging, he cautioned that the collective punishment of traders through market closures raised serious questions about the rights to livelihood, freedom of movement, and due process.

The Commission also expressed worry over the severe economic impact of the sit-at-home, with the Anambra State Government estimating losses of about ₦8 billion every Monday. Traders, he noted, have consistently cited fear of violence as the reason for compliance, highlighting the need for stronger security and confidence-building measures.

Dr. Ojukwu urged the Anambra State Government to prioritise dialogue, ensure adequate protection for traders, and adopt strategies that safeguard both economic activities and human rights.

He reiterated that development, law enforcement, and economic governance must be anchored on justice, fairness, and respect for human dignity, warning that forced evictions and collective sanctions risk deepening social vulnerabilities and fuelling instability.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.