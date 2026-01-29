Morocco/Senegal: CAF Rejects Morocco Appeal, Senegal Crowned Champions As Heavy Sanctions Fall

The Confederation of African Football has thrown out Morocco's complaint over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, confirming that the disciplinary proceedings arising from the match do not affect the result. CAF has made it clear that the final scoreline stands and that Senegal remains the rightful African champion.

The decision represents a major blow to Morocco's efforts to challenge the outcome of the final, as CAF ruled that there were no grounds to overturn or amend the result of the match. The governing body said the integrity of the competition remains intact and that the trophy will not be revisited or reallocated under any circumstances.

However, CAF has imposed heavy disciplinary sanctions on several players and officials from both teams for unsporting behaviour. Moroccan midfielder Ismaël Saibari has been handed a three-match suspension in official CAF competitions and fined 100,000 US dollars for conduct deemed to be in violation of disciplinary rules. Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has also been suspended for two official CAF matches, with one match taking immediate effect and the second suspended for a period of one year from the date of the ruling.

Two Senegal players have also been punished following disciplinary proceedings. Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr have each been suspended for two official CAF matches for unsporting behaviour towards the referee during the final.

The harshest sanction was imposed on Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, who has been suspended for five matches from all official CAF competitions and fined 100,000 US dollars. CAF said the punishment was due to unsporting conduct, violations of the principles of fair play and integrity, and for bringing the game into disrepute.

Despite the series of suspensions and fines, CAF has stressed that the disciplinary measures are separate from the match result and do not change the outcome of the final in any way. Senegal therefore remains African champion, while Morocco's appeal has been conclusively rejected.