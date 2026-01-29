The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") Disciplinary Board imposed sanctions on the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) and certain players and officials for the incidents during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final, which violated the CAF Disciplinary Code.

The CAF Disciplinary Board took the following decisions:

(1). On the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), the CAF Disciplinary Board decided :

To suspend Mr Pape Bouna Thiaw, the Head Coach of the Senegalese National Team, for five (5) official CAF matches for his unsporting conduct in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity and for bringing the game into disrepute.

Mr Pape Bouna Thiaw was also fined USD 100,000.

To suspend the Senegalese National Team player, Mr Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye for two (2) official CAF matches, for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

To suspend Senegalese National Team player, Mr Ismaila Sarr for two (2) official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), USD 300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity.

To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), USD 300,000 for the unsporting conduct of their players and technical staff in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. The unsporting conduct of their players and the technical staff also brought the game into disrepute.

To fine the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), USD 15,000 for the misconduct of its National Team, due to five (5) of its players having received cautions.

(2). On the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF), the CAF Disciplinary Board decided :

To suspend the Moroccan National Team player, Mr Achraf Hakimi for two (2) official CAF matches, with one (1) these matches being suspended for one (1) year from the date of this decision, for his unsporting behaviour.

To suspend the Moroccan National Team player, Mr Ismaël Saibari for three (3) official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour.

Mr Ismaël Saibari was also fined USD 100,000.

To fine the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) USD 200,000, for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium's ball boys during the aforementioned match.

To fine the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) USD 100,000 for the improper conduct of their National Team players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee's work, in violation of the principles of fair play and integrity, as stated in Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

To fine the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) USD 15,000 for the use of lasers by its supporters during the aforementioned match.

(3). On the protest that was lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) regarding alleged violations by the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) violations of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations

The CAF Disciplinary Board rejected the protest lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) regarding alleged violations by the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, relating to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final.

Further Enquiries: CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com