Nigeria: Lassa Fever - Nigeria Records 21 New Cases in First Week of 2026 - NCDC

Nigeria has recorded 21 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever and nine deaths in the first epidemiological week of 2026, pushing the country's case fatality rate (CFR) to 42.9 per cent.

This is according to the latest situation report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) .

The report, covering 29 December 2025 to 4 January 2026, shows that while the number of confirmed infections declined compared with the final week of 2025, fatalities rose sharply compared with the same period last year.

Data from the report indicate that 104 suspected cases were recorded in the reporting week, of which 21 were laboratory-confirmed, with no probable cases reported.

Three states account for all confirmed cases

All confirmed cases in the reporting period were recorded in Bauchi, Ondo and Edo States, spanning nine local government areas (LGAs).

Bauchi accounted for the largest number of confirmed infections, contributing 57 per cent, followed by Ondo with 29 per cent, and Edo with 14 per cent.

Health authorities noted that 100 per cent of confirmed cases nationwide originated from the three states, underscoring their continued role as high-burden areas for the viral haemorrhagic disease.

Fatality rate higher than 2025

As of epidemiological week one of 2026, Nigeria has recorded nine Lassa fever-related deaths, resulting in a CFR of 42.9 per cent.

This figure is significantly higher than the 18.5 per cent CFR recorded during the same period in 2025, when 54 confirmed cases and 10 deaths were reported across six states and 20 LGAs.

Although the total number of suspected and confirmed cases this year is lower than last year's figures, health officials expressed concern over the sharp rise in fatalities.

Young adults most affected

The report shows that young adults aged 21-30 years remain the most affected group, with confirmed cases ranging from one to 74 years, and a median age of 23.5 years.

Men were disproportionately affected, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.4 among confirmed cases.

No healthcare worker was infected during the reporting week, a development authorities attributed to improved infection prevention and control measures at treatment centres.

Response and coordination

The NCDC said the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate response efforts at national and subnational levels.

The agency noted that it has supported treatment centres, strengthened case management, and distributed medical countermeasures, including PPE, Ribavirin, thermometers, sanitisers, and communication materials.

Laboratory networks have been strengthened for rapid diagnosis, while community-based initiatives, in partnership with the Robert Koch Institute and UNICEF, have promoted hand hygiene and awareness through capacity-building and behavioural assessments in high-burden areas.

Despite these measures, the agency highlighted persistent challenges in controlling the disease.

Late presentation of cases has contributed to higher fatalities, while poor health-seeking behaviour, high treatment costs, inadequate environmental sanitation, and low awareness of preventive measures remain obstacles in affected communities.

To curb the outbreak, the NCDC urged states to strengthen year-round community engagement on Lassa fever prevention. Healthcare workers were also advised to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease and ensure timely referral and treatment.

The agency also called on partners and state authorities to reinforce capacities for the prevention, detection, and response to Lassa fever outbreaks across the country.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.