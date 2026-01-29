Nigeria: Demolitions - Coalition, Activists Condemn Lagos Police, Lawmakers Over Crackdown On Protesters, Journalists

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the protest remained peaceful from the point of assembly until security operatives moved in to disperse the crowd shortly after 1 p.m.

Civil rights activists and advocacy groups have condemned the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command over the violent dispersal of peaceful protesters and journalists at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Wednesday that residents from Makoko, Owode-Onirin Spare Parts Market, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Ajegunle and other affected communities had marched from Ikeja Underbridge to the Assembly to protest years of forced evictions and demolitions that have displaced families and destroyed livelihoods.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as "Save Our Souls" and "Stop the Killings, Stop Demolition of Our Homes."

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the protest remained peaceful from the point of assembly until security operatives moved in to disperse the crowd shortly after 1 p.m.

Journalists covering the demonstration were also affected, despite clearly identifying themselves as members of the press.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter saw how police officers pushed journalists into teargas and fired canisters at close range while reporters stood beside colleagues from several media organisations, including Cool FM.

One of the officers was overheard threatening journalists, saying, "We don't like journalists. Join them now or I'll shoot you".

Eyewitnesses said the Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, was seen holding discussions with two female lawmakers near a police van shortly before officers advanced toward the protesters.

Moments later, operatives of the police task force moved in, firing teargas and attempting to arrest protest leaders.

Witnesses said a senior officer, identified by colleagues as "Yellow," forcefully arrested Comrade Hassan Soweto, one of the protest leaders, while he was addressing demonstrators who were seated on the ground.

Following the arrest attempt, police operatives fired teargas into the crowd, which included elderly women and children, eyewitnesses told PREMIUM TIMES.

Several protesters sustained injuries, with blood stains visible on parts of the road leading to the Assembly complex. Some injured protesters were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Speaking to journalists during a press conference organised by the Coalition Against Demolition, Forced Eviction, Land Grabbing, and Displacement on Wednesday, Ayoyinka Oni, an activist present at the protest ground, said residents had approached the Assembly peacefully to present their grievances but were met with what he described as "brutality by the police."

"People left their homes and businesses to speak with their elected representatives, but they were tear-gassed and chased away," Mr Oni said, alleging that some lawmakers who had earlier engaged protest leaders later approved the dispersal.

Chorus of condemnations

Zikora Ibeh, Assistant Executive Director of CAPPA Africa, said the police attacked protesters despite the non-violent nature of the demonstration.

"Communities across Lagos have suffered repeated demolitions resulting in destroyed homes, schools and livelihoods. Many residents are now without shelter or any means of survival," she said.

Ms Ibeh added that Mr Soweto and several other protesters were arrested, noting that their whereabouts were still unknown as of Wednesday evening.

Babatunde Yusuf of the Ajegunle Peoples Movement described the police action as excessive, particularly against elderly protesters.

"People above 70 and 80 years came out peacefully with placards, yet they were arrested," he said.

Comrade Ibrahim Oluwatoba of Voice of the Masses likened the incident to practices associated with the military era.

"What happened today is troubling for our democracy. Citizens were only demanding justice for victims of forced evictions," he said.

Alex Omotenishi of the Centre for Human and Social Economic Rights said police prevented protesters from accessing the Assembly podium and tear-gassed those who attempted to speak with lawmakers.

"The commissioner openly directed his men to separate Hassan Soweto from the group," he said.

He also confirmed that peaceful protesters, many of whom were rendered homeless by demolitions, were attacked during the protest.

According to the him, one of the injured protesters, Kafayat Muftaudeen from Oworonshoki, is receiving treatment at Lagoon Hospital, Ikeja, and may be transferred to Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, for specialist care.

Elderly residents from Makoko were also reportedly arrested directly in front of the Assembly complex.

Another speaker, Blessing Osugba, a member of the organising committee of the End Bad Governance movement in Lagos State, called for the immediate release of all arrested protesters.

"The duty of the police is to protect citizens, not attack them. Our demands remain that demolitions should stop and victims should be adequately compensated," she said.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, had criticised the Lagos State Government in a statement days ago for allegedly ignoring existing court orders protecting waterfront communities.

But Lagos State Government has repeatedly defended the demolitions, describing them as necessary to protect lives, public infrastructure and the environment.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso said during the state's weekly Ask Lagos X-Space forum that buildings erected along waterways and beneath high-tension power lines pose serious safety risks.

However, civil society organisations insist the demolitions are anti-poor and were carried out without adequate consultation, compensation or resettlement.

The coalition described Wednesday's incident as a "horrific encounter" and urged the government to halt forced evictions and engage affected communities through lawful and humane processes.

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State House of Assembly had not responded to the allegations.