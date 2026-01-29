Nigeria: Kwara Tightens Curfews As Security Forces Hunt Bandits

Edu and Ifelodun local governments in Kwara State imposed 24-hour curfews on some communities

The Edu and Ifelodun local governments in Kwara State have imposed fresh 24-hour curfews to support ongoing military and police operations against banditry and kidnapping in the areas, expanding movement restrictions across communities identified as security flashpoints.

In Edu Local Government Area, the chairman, Abdullahi Bello, announced a round-the-clock curfew on Gbugbu community, including the popular Gbugbu International Market, with effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday. He said the measure was taken to enable security agencies to conduct clearance operations without obstruction.

"The curfew is part of the measures to protect lives and property in the area as security forces continue their operation in areas of interest," Mr Bello said, adding that all human and vehicular movements were prohibited for the duration of the restriction.

In Ifelodun Local Government Area, the chairman, Femi Yusuf, declared a similar 24-hour curfew across the entire Oro Ago District, beginning from 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement, he said the decision was aimed at supporting an ongoing security sweep and preventing the movement of suspected criminals.

"Within this period, there will be no human or vehicular traffic in the entire district. This is in support of the ongoing security clearance operation in the area," Mr Yusuf said, noting that the restriction would be reviewed as the situation evolves.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, said the curfews were designed to complement sustained security pressure on criminal groups operating in the affected areas.

He spoke on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by executive members of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

"Bandits are currently in disarray due to the onslaught against them," Mr Ojo said. "Coupled with the issue of informants prevalent in some communities, the curfew will help to track and apprehend criminal elements attempting to flee with their families and assist in identifying their collaborators."

He said the restrictions were part of broader efforts to stabilise the area and prevent criminal elements from exploiting civilian movements to evade arrest.

The latest curfews follow a series of security measures taken in Kwara State in recent months as authorities respond to rising incidents of kidnapping and armed attacks, particularly along the Kwara Niger axis.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that, in December 2025, nighttime movement restrictions were imposed in parts of Patigi and Edu LGAs following repeated attacks on travellers and farming communities.

Those measures were later eased after security agencies reported improved surveillance and arrests, though residents continued to express concerns over sporadic violence.

Security analysts say curfews have become a common containment tool in the state's counterbanditry strategy, largely to create controlled environments for intelligence-led operations.

Data from security briefings reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES show that while curfews often coincide with short-term drops in reported attacks, criminal groups tend to relocate rather than dismantle their networks, prompting repeated restrictions across neighbouring communities.

Residents of Edu and Ifelodun have been urged to comply fully with the directives and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information.

Authorities said violations of the curfew would be treated as security breaches, while assurances were given that the restrictions would be lifted once operations are concluded and normalcy restored.