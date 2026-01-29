Nigeria: NHRC Speaks On Demolitions in Lagos, Market Closure in Anambra

The NHRC said the ongoing demolitions in Lagos and closure of a major market in Anambra State have serious human rights implications.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed grave concerns over recent demolitions in Lagos State and the closure of Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State.

Tony Ojukwu, NHRC's executive secretary, said both actions have serious human rights implications.

He therefore called for "an immediate halt to demolitions to pave way for meaningful consultation with affected communities, and provision of adequate resettlement and compensation" for the demolitions in Lagos State.

According to a statement from the commission on Wednesday, Mr Ojukwu insisted that development projects must never come at the expense of fundamental rights.

He said the ongoing demolitions of waterfront and informal settlements in Makoko, Lagos, "were carried out without adequate notice, compensation, or resettlement plans, leaving families homeless and livelihoods destroyed."

Mr Ojukwu added that the state government took the action notwithstanding that the courts "have issued pronouncements prohibiting forced evictions, yet these rulings are disregarded."

"This undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in governance," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Wednesday that residents of Lagos waterfront communities, including Makoko, Owode Onirin and Oworonshoki, protested ongoing demolition exercises by the state government.

The operations drew demonstrators to the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa.

Police responded with tear gas and gunfire, injuring some protesters. Journalists covering the demonstration were also targeted. Rights groups have condemned the demolitions and the use of force against residents.

It called for an immediate halt to the Lagos demolitions and urged meaningful consultation with affected communities and the provision of adequate resettlement and compensation.

In Anambra, the temporary closure of Onitsha Main Market entered its second day as traders protested the shutdown.

Governor Charles Soludo ordered the temporary closure on Monday, alleging that the traders followed the compliance with the Monday sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Hundreds of traders on Wednesday reportedly blocked the River Niger Bridge, warning that the closure threatened livelihoods and disrupts trade. Security forces, including police and soldiers, were deployed, and reports indicated gunshots as tensions escalated. Traders and rights advocates continue to call for dialogue, while the state government maintains that the measure aims to restore normal commerce.

'Market closure not solution'

While commending the state government for addressing the outlawed sit-at-home directive, the NHRC expressed concern over the closure of Onitsha Main Market, warning that traders' livelihoods were being jeopardised.

NHRC said that "collective punishment of traders raises questions about their right to livelihood, freedom of movement, and due process."

It also noted the economic impact of the sit-at-home, noting that the government estimates losses of N8 billion every Monday, but said that traders often comply out of fear of violence, meaning there is a need for stronger protection and confidence-building measures.

Mr Ojukwu urged the Anambra State Government to prioritise dialogue, ensure security for traders, and adopt measures that safeguard both economic activity and human rights.

The commission reiterated that law enforcement, development, and economic governance must respect fundamental rights, warning that forced evictions and collective sanctions erode trust in government and deepen social vulnerabilities.

It stated firmly that Nigeria's progress must be anchored in justice, fairness, and respect for citizens' dignity.

The commission assured Nigerians of its commitment to monitoring the situations closely and engaging with authorities to ensure development and governance remain consistent with human rights obligations.