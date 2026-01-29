Nigeria: Moghalu Resigns From Labour Party

29 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Musa Luka Musa

The Labour Party candidate in the 2025 Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has formally resigned his membership of the party.

In a resignation letter dated January 26, and addressed to the chairman of the Labour Party, Ward 1, Uruagu, Nnewi, Moghalu said his decision took effect immediately.

"I formally inform you of my resignation from the Labour Party effective today, January 26, 2026," the letter read.

Moghalu thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to contest the last governorship election on its platform.

He also expressed appreciation to party members, requesting that his gratitude be conveyed to them through the ward chairman.

His resignation comes amid ongoing political realignments in the state, although he did not disclose his next political move.

