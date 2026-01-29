Nigeria Loses Billions Daily to Illegal Mining, Non-Oil Exports, Geosciences Society Warns

The Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) has expressed concern that the country continues to lose billions of naira daily to fraudulent activities of illegal miners across various solid minerals' sites dotting Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

The national president of the Society, Rose Ndong, who disclosed this during a press conference in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital to herald the 261st in the series of the National Conferences of the NMGS, expressed worry that lack of serious political will to diversity the economy away from over dependence on crude oil has robbed Nigeria of billions of naira from non- oil exports, especially solid minerals and agriculture.

"If your eyes are opened to see the variety of solid minerals God has embedded under the soil, you would marvel," she noted, lamenting that the discovery of crude oil appears to have limited Nigeria to look beyond oil for other revenue generation avenues.

"There is nothing wrong in developing non-oil resources alongside the crude oil," noting that such an unmindful attitude by the government may have forced owners of mining licenses to compromise and engage mining firms in illegal extractions and the selling of the products.

Blaming license owners for the misuse of the legitimate approvals granted by the federal government, leading to the proliferation of illegal mining across the country, Ndong therefore called for effective regulation and enforcement of ethical standards in the extractive industry to ensure sanity prevails in the sector.

She stated that such issues would form part of deliberations at the forthcoming council meeting billed for 22 and 27 of March, 2026, at CEEDAPEQ Hotel, Uyo.

Tagged, "Uyo 2026" Ndong, said the weeklong event would have as a theme, "Optimising Efficiency, Sustainability and Resilience in Resources Management and Infrastructure Development".

She explained that "the theme reflects urgent need to manage Nigeria's natural resources responsibly, while building infrastructure that is safe, durable and climate-resilient."

The geoscientist president noted that Akwa Ibom State has demonstrated commendable commitment to Geo-tourism and sustainable environmental development.

"A notable example is the ARISE Palm Resort, which harmoniously integrates: Natural landscapes, geological features, recreational and tourism infrastructure.

"In addition, the State's waterfront developments, extensive coastline, beach sands, wetlands, and estuarine systems represent significant geo-tourism assets with both economic and scientific value.

"Akwa Ibom is also endowed with beach and construction sands, Clay, laterite, gravel prospects, and other industrial minerals, Groundwater and surface water resources".

She said the conference would provide an opportunity to scientifically showcase and responsibly promote these resources to investors, researchers, and policymakers.

She applauded Governor Umo Eno for his leadership through his ARISE Agenda, especially as it relates to tourism, environmental sustainability, and infrastructure development.

"Let me assure the state that hosting this event is very timely and strategic as NMGS AICE 2026 reinforces the concept of geoeconomics, where geological knowledge is transformed into sustainable revenue streams, job creation and skills development and improved land-use planning and infrastructure investment.

"Hosting the Conference positions Akwa Ibom as a geo-economic hub within the Niger Delta region. NMGS will continue to advocate for mandatory geo-scientific investigations as a foundation for sustainable infrastructure development.

"It offers Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria a unique platform to promote geo-tourism and investment, enhance infrastructure resilience, address climate and environmental challenges as well as strengthen national capacity in geosciences," she stressed.