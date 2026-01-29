Liberia to Set New Rules for Electricity Growth

Liberia has taken a decisive step toward transforming its electricity sector with the convening of a national Stakeholder Validation Workshop to finalize major regulatory reforms governing micro-utilities, mini-grids, and electricity tariffs.

The workshop is jointly organized by the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) in collaboration with the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and with technical and financial support from R-DARES and INENSUS

The validation exercise focuses on the amended Micro-Utility Licensing Regulations, Mini-Grid Code, Multi-Tier Tariff Methodology, andTariff Regulations of the Republic of Liberia, policy instruments aimed at creating an inclusive, transparent, and sustainable framework for electricity generation and distribution, particularly in rural and off-grid communities.

Speaking on behalf of LERC, Hon. Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, described the workshop as the final stage in the reform of key legal instruments intended to modernize Liberia's electricity sector and expand access nationwide.

"These reforms are about ensuring that Liberia's electricity sector is inclusive, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of both consumers and investors," Hon. Katta said. "Reliable and affordable electricity is central to our national development agenda, and these instruments are designed to accelerate access while strengthening regulatory oversight."

He explained that the amendment process was informed by a comprehensive assessment of regulatory gaps within the existing Micro-Utility Licensing Regulations and Mini-Grid Code.

The revisions seek to reflect current market realities, promote private sector participation, and ensure that communities, micro-utility operators, and investors are fully consulted in shaping the regulatory environment. Once validated, the regulations will be gazetted, published, and brought into full legal effect.

Hon. Katta further noted that the draft regulations aim to provide a clear and predictable regulatory framework that balances investor confidence with consumer protection, while ensuring cost-reflective and transparent tariffs. He emphasized that the reforms are aligned with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes expanded electricity access as a driver of inclusive growth.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. Aron Martino-Tinven, Deputy Minister for Energy Charles Umehaisaid the workshop represents a critical milestone in strengthening governance and regulatory clarity in Liberia's energy sector.

"These instruments are not just technical documents; they are the backbone of how electricity services will be planned, delivered, priced, and regulated, especially in underserved and off-grid areas," Umehai stated. "As we work toward universal energy access, mini-grids and micro-utilities will play a vital role in reaching communities beyond the national grid."

He stressed that a robust licensing framework and a clear mini-grid code are essential to providing certainty for investors, protecting consumers, and ensuring safety, quality, and system interoperability. On tariffs, the Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of the Multi-Tier Tariff Methodology and Tariff Regulations in balancing financial sustainability for service providers with affordability for end-users.

According to Umehai, regulatory clarity and long-term feasibility will not only attract private investment but also safeguard the public interest, reaffirming the Government's commitment to energy sector reform as a pillar of national development.

Also addressing the gathering, Hon. Samuel B. Nagbe, Jr., Executive Director of RREA, placed the reforms within a broader regional and global framework for off-grid electrification. He disclosed that Liberia is part of a regional initiative under the Warp and Funnel Project, alongside four other Sub-Saharan African countries, aimed at accelerating off-grid electrification through mini-grids and standalone systems.

"This regional commitment focuses on powering human capital development, particularly in health and education, while also supporting productive uses in agriculture, commerce, and industry," Nagbe said. "To attract private sector investment through public-private partnerships, it is essential to de-risk the sector by aligning our legal and regulatory frameworks with regional and international best practices."

He noted that with support from the World Bank and other partners, RREA has worked closely with LERC to amend the micro-utility licensing framework, mini-grid code, and tariff regulations to support the successful implementation of Liberia's mini-grid programs.

Nagbe expressed confidence that the feedback and recommendations from stakeholders during the workshop would strengthen the final regulatory instruments and contribute directly to the Government's delivery of its commitments under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Developmentand theElectricity Compact for Liberia presented under Mission 300.

Participants at the workshop including policymakers, developers, service providers, and development partners are expected to engage in open, solution-oriented discussions, providing technical input and practical insights to ensure the regulations are responsive to Liberia's unique energy landscape.

Organizers emphasized that the validation process will be followed by broad public awareness initiatives to educate stakeholders and end-users on the new regulations and the benefits they bring. With strong institutional collaboration and sustained partner support, the validation workshop marks a significant milestone toward building a resilient, inclusive, and investment-ready electricity sector capable of powering Liberia's long-term development.