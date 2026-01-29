Liberia: Boakai Moves to Protect Liberia's Oldest Cemetery

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to resolving the long-standing issue surrounding the relocation of the historic Palm Grove Cemetery, describing it as a matter of national honor, dignity, and historical responsibility.

Delivering his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Boakai acknowledged that, while Liberia continues to register progress, unresolved national concerns remain, weighing heavily on the country's conscience and requiring decisive leadership.

Accordingly, the President vowed to take immediate action to address the future of Palm Grove Cemetery, which contains the remains of former presidents and other distinguished Liberian citizens who served the Republic with honor.

"This is a matter of national honor, historical responsibility, and respect for those who served our Republic," President Boakai emphasized during the address.

In reviewing the year under consideration, the President paid tribute to prominent Liberians who passed away, including Judge Luvenia V. Ash-Thompson, former Probate Court Judge and former Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law; Dr. Amelia Angeline Hooke Ward, former Minister of Planning and Economic Affairs; and Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

He also honored Joyce Musu Freeman-Sumo, former Senior Senator of Montserrado County, Hon. (Amb.) James Teah Tarpeh, former Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, Benin, and Togo; Dr. El Mohamed Sherif, former Vice Chairman of the Council of State during the Liberia National Transitional Government (LNTG); Madam Nancy Bohn Doe, former First Lady of Liberia; Sylvester M. Grigsby, former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President; and Professor Florence Serena Blyden of the University of Liberia, among others.

President Boakai delivered the address on January 26, 2026, before the 55th National Legislature at the grounds of the Capitol Building in Monrovia, in fulfillment of Article 58 of the Liberian Constitution, which mandates the President to report annually on the state of the Republic, the economy, and the legislative agenda.

The annual message, themed "From Resolve to Results: Building on Progress and Delivering for the Liberian People," reviewed national progress in the second year of the Boakai administration and outlined priorities for 2026, with emphasis on reform, accountability, and results-driven governance.

Located on Center Street in central Monrovia, Palm Grove Cemetery was established in the early 1820s, making it Liberia's oldest burial ground, and has served families and civic leaders for nearly two centuries. In 1870, it became a legally recognized corporate entity under the name The Palm Grove Cemetery Company of Monrovia.

During the administration of President William R. Tolbert Jr., Palm Grove served as Liberia's national cemetery and was the focal point of Decoration Day, a national tradition during which families honor and decorate the graves of loved ones.

The cemetery is the final resting place of several prominent Liberians, including President Joseph Jenkins Roberts, abolitionist Henry Highland Garnet, founding father Hilary Teague, and President William R. Tolbert Jr.

However, decades of neglect have left Palm Grove overgrown, polluted by garbage dumping, and occupied by vulnerable individuals, prompting recent cleanup efforts by the Monrovia City Corporation and renewed debate over relocation or memorialization, an issue that continues to highlight Liberia's broader challenges in heritage preservation and urban management. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah