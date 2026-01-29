Nigeria: Army, Police Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims in Kaduna Forest

Troops of Sector 7, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in collaboration with the Zango Kataf Police Area Command, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), forest guards and local hunters, have rescued eight kidnapped victims at Badurum Kasa Forest in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the operation followed actionable intelligence on the kidnappers' hideout.

The source said the combined team mobilised to the area at about 4:23 p.m. on Wednesday and made contact with the criminals at about 5:59 p.m., forcing them to abandon the victims and flee into the surrounding bushes.

"All eight victims were rescued unharmed and have been reunited with their families," the source said.

Those rescued include Mrs Rashida Musa (19), Mrs Hafsat Nuhu (18), Mr Zakari Saleh (52), Miss Hasiya Yahaya (13), Mr Ahmed Yahaya (14), Mr Ibrahim Saiba (11), Miss Salma Yahaya (14) and Mr Sophan Idris (18).

The source added that follow-up exploitation and pursuit of the fleeing suspects were ongoing to apprehend those responsible and dismantle the criminal network. (NAN)