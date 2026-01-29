Liberia: Cental Applauds Anti-Corruption Steps, but Warns of Lingering Gaps in Asset Recovery, Prosecution

Monrovia — The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), through its Executive Director Anderson Miamen, has expressed measured optimism regarding the government's ongoing anti-corruption reforms while calling for more aggressive actions to bridge what he describes as lingering gaps in accountability and the recovery of stolen assets.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, January 28,2026, CENTAL Executive Director Miamen acknowledged the anti-corruption highlights in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Third State of the Nation Address (SONA) but insisted that the fight remains marginal without tangible convictions and the establishment of specialized legal frameworks.

According to Mr. Miamen, CENTAL welcomed the President's report on the newly established Performance Management and Compliance System, which requires heads of institutions to sign performance contracts.

The integrity group also noted the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's (LACC) report of 11 indictments and two convictions over the last year.

"We welcome the positive interventions, including the General Auditing Commission (GAC) completing 94 out of 105 audits," Mr. Miamen said.

He specifically lauded the Domestic Debt Audit (2018-2023), which rejected over US$704 million in unsupported claims, and the 37% rise in compliance with audit recommendations.

However, the group pointed out that while these figures show movement, they have yet to transform into a culture of total accountability.

Despite the progress, CENTAL highlighted several critical areas where the Boakai administration is lagging which include Specialized Anti-Corruption Court.

The government is yet to establish a dedicated court to expedite corruption cases, Statute of Limitations.

CENTAL called for the urgent removal of the five-year statute of limitation, which often shields corrupt officials from prosecution once they leave office and Asset Recovery.

The group expressed disappointment in the slow pace of the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (ARPRT). "More than one year of full operation is a substantial period to make significant impacts, especially in the wake of multiple US Government sanctions against former officials," the statement stated.

A major point of contention for the integrity watchdog is the role of the Legislature, particularly the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

CENTAL accused lawmakers of failing to expeditiously review audit reports, leading to a backlog of findings.

"When you have findings from critical audits stockpiled on the desks of members of the Legislature and the President without action, it renders the efforts of the GAC inconsequential," the group warned.

The LACC also came under scrutiny for its perceived inability to release an asset verification report. CENTAL argued that the commission has focused heavily on the act of declaring assets rather than verifying them to identify fraud or discrepancies.

"LACC is still heavy on demanding declaration rather than verifying those assets already declared. This is not the true intent of the process," the group said, noting that there is currently no publicly available verification report on officials from either the Weah or Boakai administrations.

CENTAL reminded the government that success in the anti-corruption fight is measured by "tangible outcomes" not just the initiation of processes.

The organization urged the President, the Legislature, and the Judiciary to better coordinate their efforts to ensure that the country's integrity-building measures are independent and citizen-driven.

"Liberians deserve greater transparency and accountability that matches the enormous resources of the country," Mr. Miamen concluded.