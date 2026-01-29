Liberia: EU Commits Over U.S.$8m to Upgrade Liberia's Airports, Boost Aviation Safety

Monrovia, Liberia — January 28, 2026 -- The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has announced the approval of a major European Union-funded support package valued at more than US$8 million, aimed at strengthening aviation safety, security, and infrastructure across Liberia's aerodromes, with primary focus on Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The funding, approved through the European Union Mission in Liberia, represents one of the most significant direct investments in the country's aviation sector in recent years. It underscores the EU's continued commitment to Liberia's national development, institutional capacity building, and the promotion of safe, secure, and efficient air transport operations.

According to the LAA, the investment will address longstanding operational and infrastructure gaps while aligning Liberia's airports more closely with international aviation safety and security standards.

"This support from the European Union marks a major step forward in our efforts to modernize Liberia's airports and ensure the highest standards of safety, security, and service delivery," LAA management said in a statement. "The Liberian people deserve safe, reliable, and world-class aviation facilities, and this partnership brings us significantly closer to that goal."

Boosting Safety, Security

The EU-funded package includes the procurement of critical equipment, services, and systems designed to enhance operational reliability and regulatory compliance.

Key components include the acquisition and installation of modern airfield lighting systems for runways, taxiways, and aprons, including runway edge, end, touchdown, and centerline lighting; taxiway edge and centerline lighting; apron floodlighting; status lights; and upgrades to the existing Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system. These improvements are expected to significantly enhance visibility and safety, particularly during night operations and periods of reduced visibility.

To strengthen emergency response and rescue capacity, the package also provides for the procurement of a Rosenbauer Panther firefighting vehicle, fully equipped ambulances, and modern passenger and baggage screening equipment. These assets will enhance the LAA's ability to protect passengers, personnel, and critical airport infrastructure.

Additionally, air traffic management will be improved through the provision of modern air traffic controller communication equipment and the modernization of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) console, enhancing situational awareness and communication reliability.

Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Beyond equipment and systems, the EU support package includes approval for major civil works targeting critical airport infrastructure. Planned interventions include the rehabilitation of airport perimeter fencing, repairs and upgrades to aprons and taxiways, and other works aimed at improving overall safety, security, and operational resilience.

These investments are expected to ensure Liberia's airports remain compliant with applicable international standards and are well positioned to support growing passenger and cargo traffic.

National Impact

Foreign Affairs Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, who played a key role in securing the EU support, highlighted the broader national importance of modern and efficient ports of entry.

"Rebranding Liberia is multifaceted, and our ports of entry are a direct reflection of who we are," Minister Nyanti said. "The EU-funded activities will go a long way in helping us project the Liberia that we want."

The Liberia Airport Authority expressed appreciation to the European Union for its sustained partnership and acknowledged the Government of Liberia for its continued engagement with international development partners to modernize the country's aviation sector.