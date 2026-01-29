Senegal/Morocco: Senegal, Morocco Sanctioned After Chaotic AFCON Final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has handed down sanctions against Senegal, Morocco, and several players and officials following chaotic scenes that marred the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final.

The final descended into controversy after centre referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a stoppage-time penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, ruling that Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf had fouled Brahim Diaz. The decision sparked furious protests from the Senegal camp, especially after Ndala had moments earlier disallowed a Senegal goal.

A visibly frustrated Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest, an action that further escalated tensions. Senegal captain Sadio Mané, who remained on the field, later urged his teammates to return and "play like men."

Despite the drama, Morocco failed to capitalise on the penalty as tournament top scorer Brahim Diaz attempted a panenka, which was comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Senegal went on to win their second AFCON title through an extra time winner of Pape Gueye.

CAF rejected Morocco's protest seeking to strip Senegal of the title on the grounds that the team briefly left the pitch without the referee's authorisation. The hosts had argued that the referee should have ended the match and declared Senegal the losers.

Instead, the CAF Disciplinary Board imposed a five-match suspension on Thiaw from CAF competitions and fined him USD 100,000 for unsporting conduct, violating principles of fair play and integrity, and bringing the game into disrepute.

Senegal players Cheikh Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr were each handed two-match suspensions for unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

CAF also fined the Federation of Senegalese Football (FSF) a total of USD 600,000--USD 300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters and another USD 300,000 for the unsporting conduct of players and technical staff.

On the Moroccan side, captain Achraf Hakimi received a two-match suspension for unsporting behaviour during the final. Ismaël Saibari was suspended for three CAF matches and fined USD 100,000 for similar offences.

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined USD 200,000 for inappropriate conduct by stadium ball boys and an additional USD 100,000 for the improper conduct of players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee's work.

The hosts were also handed additional fines of USD 15,000 for the use of lasers by its supporters during the match.