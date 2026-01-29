Senegal: CAF Imposes Suspension and Fines to Senegal, Morocco for Afcon 2025 Final Misconduct

Rabat, Morocco — Both champions Senegal and Morocco Football Federations, have been slapped with hefty fines and some players suspended following the chaos that erupted in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final in Morocco on January 19.

Senegal received the heaviest sanction after being fined a total of Ksh 79.3 million (USD 615,000), of which Ksh 38.7 million (USD 300,000) for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity.

Ksh 38.7 million (USD 300,000) for the unsporting conduct of their players (Senegal) and technical staff in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. The unsporting conduct of their players and the technical staff also brought the game into disrepute.

And Ksh 1.9 million (USD 15,000) for the misconduct of its National Team, due to five of its players having received cautions.

The Senegalese head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, has been handed five official CAF matches suspension for his unsporting conduct in violation of the CAF Disciplinary Code principles of fair play and integrity and for bringing the game into disrepute and fined Ksh 12.8 million (USD 100,000).

Other Senegal players who were suspended are Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye for two official CAF matches, for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee and Ismaila Sarr for two official CAF matches as well for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

-Morocco also not spared-

On the part of the hosts Morocco, the federation was fined a total of Ksh 40.6 million (USD 315,000), Ksh 25.8 million (USD 200,000), for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium's ball boys during the aforementioned match.

Ksh 12.9 million (USD100,000) for the improper conduct of their National Team players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee's work, in violation of the principles of fair play and integrity, as stated in Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

And Ksh 1.9 million (USD 15,000) for the use of lasers by its supporters during the aforementioned match.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has been slapped with two official CAF matches suspension, with one of these matches being suspended for one year from the date of this decision, for his unsporting behaviour.

Also not spared were Ismaël Saibari for three official CAF matches for his unsporting behavior and fined Ksh 12.8 million (USD 100,000).