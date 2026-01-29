Nigeria: After 15 Years, Iyabo Obasanjo Returns to Politics, 'Joins' APC

Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has returned to active politics after about 15 years and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections in Ogun State, Daily Trust has reliably gathered.

Sources told our correspondent that Iyabo, who represented Ogun Central Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, participated in the ongoing APC e-registration exercise at Ibogun, Ward 11, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, effectively sealing her membership of the ruling party.

The renowned epidemiologist and former Ogun State Commissioner for Health lost her re-election bid in 2011 to Senator Gbenga Obadara of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

She subsequently returned to the United States to pursue her academic career, rising to the rank of professor.

A close ally and former local government chairman in the state, Biodun Ajayi, confirmed that the former senator officially registered as a member of the APC on Tuesday.

"I can confirm to you that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo on Tuesday, at Ibogun Ward 11 of Ifo Local Government Area, completed her online registration as a member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress," Ajayi said.

A former member of the House of Representatives also confirmed the development.

"Yes, I am aware. She did her registration at Ibogun yesterday (Tuesday)," the source said.

However, the Ogun State APC spokesman, Femi Nuberu, neither confirmed nor denied Iyabo's registration.

"Our primary focus at this time is the successful and inclusive conduct of this nationwide exercise, rather than the individual status of any specific registrant," Nuberu said.

Daily Trust reports that the former senator had earlier stirred political speculation when campaign billboards bearing her image surfaced at strategic locations across Abeokuta, fuelling talks about her possible return to partisan politics and interest in elective office ahead of the 2027 polls.

The billboards carry the message: "In Ogun State, we know ourselves. Sen (Prof) Iyabo Obasanjo. Omo wa ni, eniyan wa ni, ara wa ni," which translates to: "She is our daughter, she is our person, she is part of us."

Speaking on the development recently, Iyabo said the billboards were erected by her supporters.

She made the clarification in Sagamu during an interview with Remo TV at the 70th birthday celebration of a former national president of the National Council of Women Societies, Chief Mrs Gloria Shoda.

"There are some people who have worked with me in the past. They came together and said, 'This is who we like,"' she said. "I told them to stop it, that I am living a good life. I live in the US, I teach at the university, and I am fine.

"However, people told me to let them be. After all, they are not asking me for money. They said it was a sign of love and that I did well while in politics. They said stopping them would dampen their enthusiasm. So I have allowed them.

"Nobody can say I am actively campaigning for anything, but I have given these people the go-ahead."