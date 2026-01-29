Nigeria: Seven Suspected Traffickers Arrested While Negotiating Sale of Day-Old Baby

Troops of the Nigerian Army and NAPTIP arrested seven suspected traffickers in Calabar during negotiations to sell a day-old baby for N3 million. The suspects were handed over for prosecution, while the infant was rescued.

Troops of the 13 Brigade headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, Cross River State, working with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), have arrested seven suspected human traffickers in the state.

The army said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday during an intelligence-led operation in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area.

Raid on hospital

According to the army, the operation followed "detailed and credible intelligence" on the activities of a suspected child trafficking syndicate operating within the area.

Acting on the intelligence, troops carried out a coordinated raid on Glorious Amazing Grace Hospital in the Ikot Ekpo area of Calabar.

"During the raid, the suspects were apprehended while negotiations were ongoing to sell a day-old baby boy for N3 million," the army said in a statement on Wednesday signed by its spokesperson, Yemi Sokoya, a major.

Suspects, baby handed over

The army identified the suspects as Glory Emmanuel, 54, Anthony Bassey, 35, Uduak John, 27, Deborah Edet, 35, Ruth Asoquo, 35, Frada Donald, 35, all from Cross River State, and Blessing Okon, 23, from Akwa Ibom State.

The army said the suspects, along with relevant exhibits, were handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation and prosecution.

The rescued baby has been placed in the care of "appropriate authorities", according to the army.

The army said it remains committed to working with civil authorities and security agencies to combat human trafficking, child abuse and other crimes within its area of responsibility.

It also urged members of the public to support security agencies by providing "timely, credible and actionable information".

Nigeria's anti-trafficking law

Under Nigeria's Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, buying, selling or otherwise dealing in persons is a criminal offence.

Section 21 of the Act prescribes a minimum sentence of five years' imprisonment and fines between N1 million and N5 million, with stricter penalties when minors are involved. The law also established NAPTIP as the lead agency on enforcement and victim support.

The Child Rights Act 2003 further protects children. Section 30 of the Act criminalises buying, selling, or hiring children in any form, while Section 32 bans the use of children for begging, hawking, sexual exploitation, or domestic servitude. Violators face up to five years' imprisonment or heavy fines.

Child trafficking and child labour remain pressing concerns across Nigeria, with recent PREMIUM TIMES reporting and investigations documenting widespread trafficking, forced child labour and multiple rescue operations by security agencies and NAPTIP.

The arrest in Calabar adds to a string of recent interventions aimed at dismantling syndicates exploiting infants.