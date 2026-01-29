Nigeria: Emirate Tussle to End Soon, Kano Govt Assures

The Kano State Government says the lingering issues surrounding the Emirate tussle will soon be resolved amicably.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Kano.

Waiya assured the residents that concrete measures had already been put in place to restore lasting peace and stability in the state.

He said the state government was committed to dialoguing with all the stakeholders, stressing that the administration was determined to ensure that the emirate matter does not continue to generate tension or jeopardise governance.

According to him, the government's approach is guided by respect for the rule of law, traditional institutions, and the collective interests of the people of Kano State.

On the recent defection of Gov. Abba Yusuf to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the commissioner described the move as a development that would bring significant benefits to the state.

He said that Kano residents should expect increased dividends of democracy, stating that closer alignment with the federal government would attract more interventions, projects, and development initiatives to the state.

"The defection opens more doors for Kano. With stronger collaboration with the Federal Government, we expect more support in critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, education, and social welfare," Waiya said.

Commenting on the political future of the deputy governor who has not defected alongside the governor, the commissioner said the decision remained a personal one.

He explained that it was entirely up to the deputy governor to decide whether to continue working with the governor within the new political arrangement or choose a different path.

Waiya emphasised that the state government remained focused on governance, unity, and development, urging Kano residents to remain calm and supportive as efforts continued to resolve outstanding issues and move the state forward.

He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to transparency, peace, and inclusive governance, assuring that the interests of Kano people would always remain paramount. (NAN)